Aer Lingus will be resuming its direct route between Dublin, Ireland, and Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, outside Hartford, Connecticut next year.

Aer Lingus confirmed that the return of the route will begin on March 26, 2023.

The service will operate daily through October and offer connectivity to 28 key UK and European airports, including London, Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin, Vienna, Madrid, Barcelona, Rome, and Prague, plus many more.

The Dublin - Hartford service is expected to operate annually on a seasonal basis until year-round demand is realized from the return of business travel.

Aer Lingus inaugurated its operations at Bradley International Airport in 2016. The service was performing well and reaching growth milestones until, after nearly four successful years and thousands of passengers served, it was interrupted in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

When Aer Lingus returns to Bradley International Airport next year, its nonstop service will be operated by an Airbus A321neo LR, Aer Lingus’ most sustainable long-haul aircraft. The Airbus A321neo LR, which comprises both business cabin and economy class cabin, delivers up to 20% reduction in fuel burn and CO2 emissions and close to 50% reduction in noise footprint when compared to previous generation aircraft.

Individuals traveling with Aer Lingus will also benefit from the added convenience of Dublin Airport, which offers US Customs and Border Protection preclearance. This means that Bradley International Airport-bound passengers will be able to complete all necessary requirements in Dublin ahead of their departure.

Tickets for the new service are available to purchase today, October 6. For up-to-date information on flight schedules and fares, visit AerLingus.com.

Lynne Embleton, Aer Lingus Chief Executive, said on Thursday: “We are opening up key cities and regions in the United States to Irish and European customers, by adding new transatlantic routes to our schedule. Aer Lingus is forging ahead with its North American expansion plans, growing the number of transatlantic routes from its Dublin hub. The restart of the daily flight into Bradley International Airport is the only direct service to Europe, reflecting Aer Lingus’ ability to connect North American customers with Europe.”

Governor of Connecticut Ned Lamont said on Thursday: “Bradley has a reputation as being an accessible, convenient airport that makes travel for people who live throughout the northeast easier, and I am excited that Aer Lingus is bringing its popular transatlantic service back to the airport,” Governor Lamont said.

“Bradley is a key economic driver for our state, and the more airlines and destinations that we can add from the airport, the more attractive Connecticut becomes to companies that are seeking to grow their own operations here. I am glad to welcome Aer Lingus back to Connecticut.”

Tony Sheridan, Connecticut Airport Authority Board Chair, said: “The Aer Lingus service has been such a tremendous asset for Bradley International Airport and our region.

“We are thrilled about this major milestone and to once again offer connectivity to Dublin, with a renewed opportunity to also showcase Connecticut to the world.”

Kevin A. Dillon, A.A.E., Connecticut Airport Authority Executive Director, said: “The resumption of the Aer Lingus route has been a major priority in our recovery strategy.

“We look forward to rebuilding the service, continuing the strong momentum it had prior to the onset of the pandemic, and bringing back easy and quick transatlantic access with an award-winning airline.”