Whether you're planning a wedding, looking for some country, or some lovely rock, one of these modern Irish love songs is sure to strike the best tone this St. Valentine's Day.

These songs from Irish singers are sure to get you in the mood for love and romance. Whether it's country or rock, modern Irish love songs are the very best soundtrack for your sweet love. Who knows, you may even end up using one on your wedding day!

Best modern Irish love songs:

The Pogues - "Love You til the End"

A blending of classic and modern influences, The Pogues’ hit "Love You til the End" is a perfect sentiment for Valentine’s Day.

The Script - "For the First Time"

This smash hit from Dublin natives The Script is about overcoming the hard times through love.

Snow Patrol - "Signal Fire"

"Signal Fire" is but one romantic selection from Belfast natives Snow Patrol’s lengthy list of love songs and was featured on the "Spiderman" soundtrack.

Westlife - "Unbreakable"

This love is unbreakable, unmistakable, untouchable ... ah, Westlife, you always had a way with words.

U2 - "All I Want is You"

The name of this epic ballad from Ireland’s favorites, U2, says it all.

Sinead O’Connor - "Nothing Compares to You"

Though often controversial, you can’t deny Irish singer Sinead O’Connor and her 1990s hit "Nothing Compares 2 U."

Dropkick Murphys - "Peg O’ My Heart"

Boston’s own Dropkick Murphys remake this old classic into a modern and upbeat love tune.

Ronan Keating - "When You Say Nothing at All"

Ronan Keating topped the charts with this cover for the film "Notting Hill."

Bell X1 - "How Your Heart is Wired"

Kildare natives Bell X1 take on the complexities of love with modern beats.

Van Morrison - "Crazy Love"

This Van Morrison classic is the perfect slow tune to set the mood for Valentine’s Day.

