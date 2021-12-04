Dropkick Murphys' "The Season's Upon Us" will get you ready for Christmas ... if you're not feeling too holly jolly!

Christmas is fun and all, but sometimes all the family time can be a bit much.

Boston's own Dropkick Murphys took on the subject matter in festive fashion back in 2012 when they released a video for their original Christmas tune "The Season's Upon Us."

The video is classic DKM shenanigans, replete with Irish dancers, plenty of booze, a poster of JFK, and, yes, a dog with a cigarette in his mouth.

If you've grown tired of the classic heartwarming Christmas carols, Dropkick Murphys are here to save the holidays:

Lyrics "The Season's Upon Us" by Dropkick Murphys

The season's upon us, it's that time of year

Brandy and eggnog, there's plenty of cheer

There's lights on the trees and there's wreaths to be hung

There's mischief and mayhem and songs to be sung

There's bells and there's holly, the kids are gung-ho

True loves finds a kiss beneath fresh mistletoe

Some families are messed up while others are fine

If you think yours is crazy, well you should see mine

My sisters are wackjobs, I wish I had none

Their husbands are losers and so are their sons

My nephew's a horrible wise little twit

He once gave me a nice gift-wrapped box full of s***

He likes to pelt carolers with icy snowballs

I'd like to take him out back and deck more than the halls

With family like this I would have to confess

I'd be better off lonely, distraught and depressed

The season's upon us, it's that time of year

Brandy and eggnog, there's plenty of cheer

There's lights on the trees and there's wreaths to be hung

There's mischief and mayhem and songs to be sung

They call this Christmas where I'm from

My mom likes to cook, push our buttons and prod

My brother just brought home another big broad

The eyes rollin' whispers come love from the kitchen

I'd come home more often if they'd only quit bitchin'

Dad on the other hand's a selfish old sod

Drinks whiskey alone with my miserable dog

Who won't run off fetch sure he couldn't care less

He defiled my teddy bear and left me the mess

The season's upon us, it's that time of year

Brandy and eggnog, there's plenty of cheer

There's lights on the trees and there's wreaths to be hung

There's mischief and mayhem and songs to be sung

They call this Christmas where I'm from

The table's set, we raise a toast, the father, son, and the Holy Ghost

I'm so glad this day only comes once a year

You can keep your opinions, your presents, your happy new year

They call this Christmas where I'm from

They call this Christmas where I'm from

*Originally published in 2017. Updated in 2021.