Martin McDonagh's "The Banshees of Inisherin" won big at the 2023 Irish Film and Television Awards (IFTAs) on Sunday night, May 7, while "An Irish Goodbye" set a new record.

McDonagh's black comedy was named Best Film at the gala awards ceremony at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre, with Brendan Gleeson winning Best Supporting Actor and Kerry Condon winning Best Supporting Actress for their performances in the film.

Meanwhile, the Northern Irish film "An Irish Goodbye," which delivered one of the most viral moments from the 2023 Oscars, scooped the Best Live Action Short Film award. In doing so, the film has become the first live-action short film ever to win an Oscar, a BAFTA, and an IFTA.

It's the An Irish Goodbye team straight from their Oscar win! #IFTA pic.twitter.com/SUvOLcXDkP — Irish Film & Television Academy (IFTA) (@IFTA) May 7, 2023

Elsewhere during Sunday's award ceremonies, "Bad Sisters" won big in the television awards, scooping the Best Drama Award. Sharon Horgan won the Lead Actress award, while her co-star Anne-Marie Duff won the Best Supporting Actress award. Dearbhla Walsh also won the Best Director of a Drama award for her work on the show.

Fresh from their Best Drama, Lead Actress, Supporting Actress and Director wins... It's the Bad Sisters! pic.twitter.com/TISGhTUGlO — Irish Film & Television Academy (IFTA) (@IFTA) May 7, 2023

Meanwhile, Bríd Ní Neachtain won the Best Actress Film award for her performance in "Róise & Frank," while Paul Mescal's performance in "Aftersun" saw him claim the Best Actor award ahead of Colin Farrell.

Frank Berry claimed the Best Director and Best Script awards for his work on "Aisha," which follows a Nigerian woman's struggles within Ireland's immigration system.

Stephen Rhea won the Best Actor in a Drama IFTA for his performance in "The English," while Ciarán Hinds won the Best Supporting Actor in a Drama award for his performance in "The Dry."

Lisa McGee's "Derry Girls" won the IFTA for the Best Drama Script for the episode "The Agreement," while Aoife McArdle won the coveted Fís Éireann / Screen Ireland Rising Star award for her work as co-director of the Apple TV series "Severance" alongside Ben Stiller.

The George Morrison Feature Documentary Award went to Rising Star nominee Kathryn Ferguson for her Sinéad O'Connor documentary "Nothing Compares."

"All Quiet on the Western Front" won the Award for International Film IFTA, and Austin Butler won the Award for International Actor for his leading role as the iconic "Elvis." The International Actress Award went to Cate Blanchett for her performance in "Tár."