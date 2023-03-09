Irish actor Barry Keoghan has criticized British Airways in a since-deleted tweet for losing his luggage while he was flying to Los Angeles for the Oscars on Sunday night.

Barry Keoghan, who is nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role in "The Banshees of Inisherin," said he was taking "tons of sentimental stuff" with him for Sunday night's Oscars ceremony in Los Angeles.

Keoghan said that the airline did not "seem to be helpful in one bit" in the search for his missing luggage.

In a now-deleted tweet, Keoghan also criticized British Airways for "such bad customer service."

"Lost my suitcase with @British_Airways and they can't seem to be any way helpful in one bit," Keoghan tweeted.

"Here in LA for Oscars and had tons of sentimental stuff I wanted to wear and bring with me.

"Such bad customer service. Sent me to LAX to tell me they can’t help me. Tut tut."

The 95th Academy Awards takes place at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 12.

Keoghan, who won the Best Supporting BAFTA this year, received his first Oscar nomination for his performance as Dominic Kearney in Martin McDonagh's critically-acclaimed "The Banshees of Inisherin," while co-star Brendan Gleeson is also nominated in the same category.

Colin Farrell has been nominated for Best Actor for his performance in the film, while Kerry Condon has received a nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

"The Banshees of Inisherin" overall scored nine Oscar nominations across eight categories, officially becoming the most Oscar-nominated Irish film ever.

Other Irish talent in the running for this year's Oscars are Irish-language film "An Cailín Ciúin" ("The Quiet Girl") in the Best Foreign Language Film category, "An Irish Goodbye" in the Short Film (Live Action) category, and Co Kildare native Paul Mescal in the Best Actor category for "Aftersun."

Additionally, Irish editor Jonathan Redmond is nominated in the Best Editing category for "Elvis," while Irish animator Richard Baneham is nominated in the Best Visual Effects category for "Avatar: The Way of Water."