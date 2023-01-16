“The Banshees of Inisherin,” which won three Golden Globe awards last week and is generating serious Oscar buzz, walked away empty-handed at the Critics' Choice Awards which were hosted last night, January 15.

“Banshees” had nine Critics' Choice Awards nominations across eight categories, seemingly setting the Irish film up for success for the awards ceremony hosted in Los Angeles last night.

Sadly the luck of the Irish was nowhere to be found as "Banshees" lost out in the following categories: Best Picture, Best Actor (Colin Farrell), Best Director (Martin McDonagh), Best Comedy, Best Acting Ensemble, Best Original Screenplay (Martin McDonagh), Best Supporting Actress (Kerry Condon), and Best Supporting Actor (Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan.)

Before it was revealed that "Banshees" had scooped nine nominations, the film earned the Critics' Choice seal of distinction back in October:

Congratulations to the cast and crew behind ‘The Banshees of Inisherin'. The film has earned the #CriticsChoice Seal of Distinction from the Critics Choice Association.

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️@Banshees_Movie #bansheesofinisherin #bansheesmovie pic.twitter.com/GhiiXyk8vl — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) October 19, 2022

"Banshees" stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson didn't get to attend Sunday's Critics' Choice Awards ceremony after they both tested positive for COVID during the week. Both attended the Golden Globe Awards earlier in the week on Tuesday night, where "Banshees" won three awards.

There were several other Irish nominations at Sunday's Critics' Choice Awards, though no big wins.

Co Kildare native Paul Mescal, who rose to fame in the 2020 adaptation of "Normal People," was nominated in the Best Actor category (where Farrell was also nominated) for his role in "Aftersun." The film also received nods in the Best Original Screenplay and Best Young Actor / Actress categories.

Co Kerry native Jessie Buckley was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category (where Condon was also nominated) for her turn in "Women Talking." The film was also nominated in the Best Picture, Best Director, Best Acting Ensemble, Best Score, and Best Adapted Screenplay categories.

Sharon Horgan, who was born in London and raised in Ireland, was nominated in the Best Actress in a Drama Series category for her role as Eva Garvey in the Apple TV+ series "Bad Sisters," for which she also served as executive producer.

Domhnall Gleeson, son of "Banshees" star and fellow nominee Brendan Gleeson, was nominated in the Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television category for his performance in FX's "The Patient."