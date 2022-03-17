It's been a while since Irish dancing has gotten a revamp.

Back in the 90s, Michael Flatley helped introduce the world to Riverdance, forever changing everyone's understanding of traditional Irish dancing.

Now, more than 20 years later, fellow Irish American Jimmy Fallon may have changed the game yet again during his March 16 episode of "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon."

During his Audience Suggestions segment, Fallon read one note that said: “Hey Jimmy, there are only two things I love: Irish step dancing and going to the club.

"Any way you could combine the two?”

Fallon says: “Well it’s funny that you mention that because I, too, love going to the club and Irish step dancing, which is why I’ve been working with the cast of Riverdance to bring a whole new dance style to the world for 2022.

“Ladies and gentlemen, for the first time ever, this is RAVERDANCE!”

Riverdance troupe members Sean Crosby, Maggie Darlington, sisters Kevinah and Fiona Dargan, Anna Mai Fitzpatrick, James Greenan, Sarah Oldham, and Andy O'Reilly emerged dancing from behind the curtain, illuminated in neon lights and dressed in funky garb as lively Irish music played.

After the quick but impressive routine, Jimmy Fallon excitedly proclaimed, “That’s what I’m talking about!”

We're not sure how much "Raverdance" will catch on, but it was a fun pre-St. Patrick's Day treat nonetheless!

Check out "Raverdance" featuring Riverdance troupe members on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon here:

IrishCentral Irish Dance Are you an Irish dancer or do you just love Irish dance? Keep up to date with Irish dance news and videos on IrishCentral’s Irish dance Facebook group.