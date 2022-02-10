The Gardiner Brothers, Irish American Irish dancing phenoms, have again teamed up with McDonald’s for the launch of Shamrock Shakes in Ireland ahead of St. Patrick’s Day 2022.

Matt and Mike Gardiner unveiled their new Irish dance video on their massively popular Instagram page on February 9 in honor of Shamrock Shakes returning to Ireland this St. Patrick's Day season.

Shamrock Shakes are the minty green milkshakes that McDonald's releases for a short time each year in honor of St. Patrick's Day. They were invented in Connecticut in the late 1960s and have been a hit every March since the 1970s.

Just like last year’s festive video, the Gardiner Brothers donned green suits and whipped up a creative dance to the famous "Shippin’ Up to Boston" by Dropkick Murphys.

The champion Irish dancers captioned their video, which was filmed in Dublin: "The Shamrock Shake Shuffle is BACK 🔥☘️🥤

"The Shamrock Shake from McDonald’s is back for the lead-up to St.Patrick’s day and it already has us Shufflin’! Go get yours now from your local McDonald’s in Ireland and show us your tastiest, fastest moves ☘️🕺"

The fun Instagram post, not surprisingly, scooped up more than 34k likes in less than a day.

Matt and Mike Gardiner were born in Denver, Colorado to Irish parents and moved as a family back to Ireland in 2006. In Galway, the talented brothers trained with the Hession School of Irish Dance and went on to both won multiple World Irish Dancing Championship titles.

While they have both retired from competitive Irish dancing, the Gardiner brothers have toured with the likes of The Kilfenora Ceili Band and Fusion Fighters, and are part of the Irish dance troupe for Riverdance this year.

