32 things to do next time you visit Ireland (in alphabetical order):

County Antrim

Make a stop at the Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge which is connected to the cliffs above the Atlantic Ocean and test your nerves by crossing the bridge yourself.

County Armagh

The Saint Patrick's Way is a trail that connects key sites relating to Saint Patrick and Christian Heritage, taking you through some of Northern Ireland’s most spectacular scenic landmarks.

County Carlow

Kayak, paddle or row down the River Burrow, the second-longest river in Ireland, and take it easy as you listen to the birds.

County Cavan

A visit to the Cavan Burren Park, a spectacular megalithic landscape, is a must. After the free entry, you’ll find a visitor center and four marked picturesque trails.

County Clare

The incredible views of the Cliffs of Moher are not to be missed during a visit to County Clare along the Wild Atlantic Way. You can even take a guided walk with a local historian along the sea cliffs from Doolin to the Cliffs of Moher Visitor Centre.

County Cork

Visit the picturesque town of Cobh in West Cork which was the Titantic's final departure point. At the Titanic Experience Cobh, you can learn all about the 123 passengers who boarded for America.

County Derry- Londonderry

Visit the famous "Derry Girls" mural based on the much-loved TV show. You can even join a walking group taking you on a tour of some of the show’s most iconic filming locations.

County Donegal

Glenveagh National Park is a haven for wildlife and visitors should keep an eye out for its large herd of red deer and 19th-century castle.

County Down

Hillsborough Castle in County Down is the official residence of the Royal Family when they visit Northern Ireland.

County Dublin

Try traditional and modern Irish cuisine at the Woollen Mills in Dublin city. Drop in any time of day for crispy line-caught mackerel, Connemara cured ham or a comforting slice of tea cake.

County Fermanagh

The Cuilcagh Boardwalk Trail (also nicknamed the Stairway to Heaven Walk) will amaze you with its breathtaking views.

County Galway

Travel to the Aran Islands off the coast of Galway and experience the native Irish language and heritage that is kept alive by the community.

County Kerry

The Ring of Kerry road trip along the Wild Atlantic Way is not to be missed when you visit the county fondly known as "The Kingdom". Stop in the town of Killarney along the way and treat yourself to Murphy’s Ice Cream and try their range of unique flavors: Dingle sea salt, Irish coffee and even caramelized brown bread.

County Kildare

Have a fun day out (and maybe get lost along the way!) at The Kildare Maze, Leinster province's largest hedge maze.

County Kilkenny

Go back in time and visit Kilkenny Castle, restored and set in 1830's splendor and extensive parklands.

County Laois

Hike The Slieve Bloom Mountains, which along with the Massif Central in France, are the oldest mountains in Europe.

County Leitrim

In Ireland's Hidden Heartlands, Leitrim is a serene haven for those who cherish a slower pace of life and spending quality time in the great outdoors.

County Limerick

History enthusiasts will love exploring medieval Limerick with a walking trail taking you to many significant locations.

County Longford

Sailing by boat through The Royal Canal is a unique way to see the Emerald Isle and the diverse route navigates from the heart of the capital city to the heart of Ireland.

County Louth

Take part in the Scenic Seafood Trail. Explore the roads less traveled, meet local characters and see where the proud seafood producers land their catch.

County Mayo

Discover Downpatrick Head in County Mayo and on an exhilarating coastal trek see the site of a former church founded by St Patrick.

County Meath

You can't go to Meath without visiting New Grange. The Stone Age passage tomb located in the Boyne Valley in Ireland's Ancient East has fascinated people for centuries.

County Monaghan

The Patrick Kavanagh Centre in Monaghan preserves, interprets, and celebrates the life and works of the beloved Irish poet.

County Offaly

Pay a visit to Leap Castle, believed to be Ireland's most haunted castle!

County Roscommon

Visit the award-winning Derryglad Folk and Heritage Museum and enjoy over 4,000 items encompassing history, heritage, and folk culture.

County Sligo

If you're interested in Irish literature, then the William Butler Yeats exhibition in the heart of Sligo town should be top of your list.

County Tipperary

The Rock of Cashel in Tipperary, one of the most spectacular and iconic landmarks in Ireland, is a sight to behold.

County Tyrone

The magnificent Sperrins Mountain range is home to an official Dark Skies location - one of the world’s best places for stargazing.

County Waterford

Take a road trip along the Copper Coast, a UNESCO Global Geopark that is described as an outdoor museum of geological records.

County Westmeath

Get off the beaten track and onto an ancient path by visiting the Hill of Uisneach, a sacred Celtic heritage site.

County Wexford

Visit Hook Lighthouse and explore the oldest operational lighthouse in the world.

County Wicklow

For thousands of years, people have been drawn to Glendalough in Wicklow for its spectacular scenery, rich history, archaeology, and abundant wildlife.

