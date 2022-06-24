If you're looking to stay like the locals during your Irish vacation, check out these amazing Airbnbs!

Planning a trip to Ireland? Why not check out these authentically Irish thatched cottages that are currently listed on Airbnb to make your trip all the more special.

This Co Kerry locale is certified as sparkling clean and offers enough room 4 guests across 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom.

“An authentic Irish thatched cottage that has been lovingly restored and sensitively extended to bring light and sunshine into the house. It is full of character, warmth and comfort and a unique place to stay while holidaying in the Irish countryside.”

Skipper's Cottage may be the perfect spot for your Irish honeymoon!

“Skipper's Cottage is an authentic cozy thatched cottage on Inishowen Head, part of the Wild Atlantic Way in Donegal. An ideal romantic getaway for couples who enjoy being close to the beach, hill walking, golf or just getting away from it all! You’ll love this place because of the traditional quaint cottage feel, the warm decor, the outdoor space, the light, and the peaceful neighborhood. The cottage is perfect for couples and solo adventurers. A small pet is welcome by agreement.”

Step into history while staying at this Fermanagh spot.

“Delightful 250-year-old thatch cottage named after the famous explorer Eduardo-Alfred Martel is famous for charting Marble Arch cave system. Local Folklore claims that Martel resided within this beautiful cottage in 1895 during his Caving adventures. Suitable for walkers, climbers & fishermen. Oil-fired Stanley cooker is the heart for cooking and heating the cottage. Additionally, a log fire is located in the living room.”

Book into this charming Co Limerick spot with a few friends or family for the weekend.

“Cosy thatched cottage set in the tranquil countryside of Adare. Ideal space for a weekend getaway with family or friends. Combines country-style living with modern amenities. Beautiful garden and orchard. 7 mins drive (5km) from Adare Village.”

Find your own Irish surfer’s paradise in Donegal.

“The cottage is located in Lettermacaward, at the farthest edge of west Donegal, a friendly area within the Gaeltacht (Irish-speaking area). It really is remote - your immediate neighbors are the neighbor's chickens, with only a handful of occupied houses on the road. The beach is about 10-15 minutes' walk away, and the shop is about 5 minutes drive away.”

Head down for a visit to one of Ireland’s most picturesque counties, Kerry.

“A short walk/drive to Killarney town, from here you can visit its magnificent National Park and all the other beautiful places Kerry and West Cork have to offer.”

Nans thatched cottage: Bohola, Mayo

This 4-bedroom house in Co Mayo has plenty of space for your whole gang to relax.

“This is a beautiful totally restored thatched cottage with all the old charm but with all the luxuries of Morden living. Its location is tranquil and peaceful just a couple of miles from Kiltimagh and only a mile and a half off the N5 it's close to Castlebar and Bohola and an ideal base for a holiday in Mayo and the west of Ireland."

