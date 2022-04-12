This restored 19th-century stone cottage in County Kildare is an absolute steal for €155,000 ($168,000).

Located in the tranquil County Kildare countryside, River Cottage sits on a spacious one-acre site with uninterrupted views of the nearby rolling hills.

The cottage has been tastefully restored, giving it the perfect blend of tradition and modernity, offering a cut-stone exterior and a bright and modern interior.

The cottage's living room is bright and airy thanks to its white walls and vaulted ceilings, while it also features a wood-burning stove for those cold winter nights.

Outside, the cottage's spacious garden offers plenty of room for gardening or other pursuits.

The property also boasts full planning permission for a modern extension measuring 60m sq designed to capture light and views of the surrounding countryside.

The cottage, which is surrounded by semi-mature trees and features a river running through its grounds, is located just 1km from the soon-to-be-completed Athy Bypass, providing convenient access to Naas, Kilkenny, Waterford, and Dublin.

Listed by real estate agent Coonan Naas, the cottage is located off a quiet country road and offers ample parking, making it the perfect countryside retreat or summer home.

A number of countryside sports facilities, including angling and equestrian centers, are located nearby.

It is located exactly an hour's drive from Dublin Airport, making it an ideal destination for international visitors.

To find out more about the property, click here.