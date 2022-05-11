An Irish woman is raffling off a stunning Victorian bread and breakfast in County Cork worth €1.5 million in the hope of changing someone's life.

Deirdre Mackesy, who runs the award-winning Robin Hill House B&B in Cobh, County Cork, is raffling off her luxury home and successful business at €60 a ticket.

The lucky winner will receive a fully-furnished seven-bedroom home worth €1.1 million along with a four-star bed and breakfast business, making the prize worth an estimated €1.5 million in total.

Whoever wins next year's draw won't have to pay any mortgage, rent, or legal fees, and will be entitled to continue to operate the property as a bed and breakfast.

If they are not ready to move to Cork, they can use it as a holiday home and rent it out for the rest of the year.

In a video posted on competition website Raffall.com, Mackesy said it was time to "move on" after spending 17 "lovely" years at the house.

The house dates back to 1866 and still retains many original features, including a gothic-style porch, original Victorian tiles, shutters, and a cellar.

It is located on the Rushbrooke Estate on the western side of Cobh and is described as "one of the most beautiful examples of Victorian houses in Ireland".

Mackesy will also be donating 5% of the proceeds of the raffle to the Hope Foundation, a charity dedicated to the protection of street and slum children in Kolkata, India.

There are 50,000 tickets available for the online competition, which ends at 11:08 a.m. on Friday, March 24, 2023.

For more information, see here.