No matter if you prefer the Harry Potter books or movies, you're sure to make great memories at this magical country cottage with a few hidden secrets.



Spellcast Cottage in Enniscorthy, County Wexford will make a stay in Ireland stand out from the rest and is perfect for fans of the iconic Harry Potter franchise.

The cottage comes with a four-bed dormitory as well as an under the stairs sleeping experience. Plus find the secret room and you can leave a message for the next guests to find!

Olivia, host of Spellcast Cottage, chatted to IrishCentral about who inspired her to design the cottage, how it took four years to fully create the magical experience, and where she sourced her incredible collection of Harry Potter memorabilia.

Are you big Harry Potter fans?

Massive, we got in at the beginning of the books, then on to the movies, then visiting the Universal Studios theme parks and Leavesden Studios for the Harry Potter tours. We have all had Harry Potter themed birthdays and cakes, and made our own clay sorting hats and mandrakes.

What made you decide to open a Harry Potter-themed accommodation?

My Harry Potter obsessed little sister wanted to sleep in a cupboard under the stairs like Harry and there wasn't one. So off we went and it just grew.

How long did it take to design and decorate?

Four years in all, in fits and starts. We had a wonderful, patient and talented man Paul who managed to make sense of my drawings, ramblings and changes of mind and shape it into what you see. I wanted it to be a little bit fairytale but grown up too, and I think we achieved this as adults and children love it equally.

We made a bit ourselves over the years but most came from 20 years of collecting from the USA and UK. But I got the suit of armour as a Christmas gift and the tin soldiers from 1932 I got at auction a few years ago. A local crafter Helena knitted the Harry Potter tea cosy. The local Stitch n Bitch sewing circle will hopefully be making winter quilts with magical patches and velvet collected over the years.

What would you say is the highlight of Spellcast Cottage?

I would say the secret area as it is magical, but everyone loves the under stairs cupboard too.

What has been the reaction like from guests?

Very positive. They have all loved it and left very nice 5 star reviews, and the kids were very happy with it. One Mum brought her child for his birthday and said he happily curled up in the cupboard with his book all afternoon. Others have told us they want to live there. So it's nice to have other people love it too.

Find out more about Spellcast Cottage here.