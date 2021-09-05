Kerry GAA is raffling off a new three-bedroom house outside the beautiful town of Killarney as part of a huge fundraising campaign over the next six months.

Tickets for the raffle, which takes place in April 2022, are available at €100 each and feature a wide range of bonus draws, with two All Ireland football final tickets up for grabs next week.

The house is located just a short walk from the vibrant town of Killarney and features underfloor heating, a fitted kitchen, and an open-plan kitchen-cum-living-room.

Read more Win a house on the Wild Atlantic Way for $27 in aid of mental health awareness

The A-rated house additionally features an en-suite master bedroom and offers easy access to the spectacular 26,000-acre Killarney National Park.

One of the largest parks in Ireland, Killarney National Park is home to lakes, mountains, and waterfalls in addition to Ireland's highest mountain range - the McGillycuddy’s Reeks.

Several world-famous golf courses and renowned tourist attractions are also located close to the new house, which is located off the Park Road outside Killarney.

A total of 30,000 tickets are available for the draw next April, with all proceeds going toward Kerry GAA.

A number of bonus draws will also take place between now and April, with highly sought-after tickets for the All Ireland football final between Mayo and Tyrone available in a bonus draw on September 8 ahead of the All Ireland final on September 11.

Kerry GAA encourages participants to enter the raffle early to maximize the number of bonus draws that they are entered into.

There is no limit to the number of tickets that a participant can buy, while the draw is only open to people over the age of 18.

For more details, click here.