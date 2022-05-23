The childhood home of Nobel Prize-winning poet and writer Samuel Beckett is on the market for a whopping €3.8 million ($4 million).

Located in the affluent Dublin suburb of Foxrock, Cooldrinagh extends over 4,840 sq ft and sits on an acre of majestic gardens.

The elegant three-bedroom home boasts five reception rooms, some of which feature detailed and impressive marble fireplaces and wall paneling.

The Edwardian house's master bedroom, which occupies the entire first floor, boasts two separate bathrooms, a walk-in wardrobe, and magical views of the manicured garden below.

Two further bedrooms are located on the second floor, while an attic room can be accessed via a separate flight of stairs.

The large kitchen is ideal for entertaining guests on a large scale and is both bright and airy thanks to the presence of a magnificent skylight.

The dining room, meanwhile, boasts a magnificent wooden table and offers stunning views of the grounds through a feature bay window.

The 1.1-acre manicured grounds are the real selling point of this magnificent property.

Cooldrinagh is situated on a truly magnificent parcel of land, which includes a feature pond, a large lawn area, and a wrap-around patio. On the right-hand side of the property, there is also a large courtyard boasting feature hedging and two large timber sheds.

The Beckett family employed a gardener named Christy to look after the magical gardens when they lived on the property and his legacy remains alive and well today, 119 years after the house was built. Incidentally, Christy is referenced in the Samuel Beckett play "All That Fall", which is based on Beckett's upbringing in Foxrock.

The grounds are bright and colorful year-round thanks to the presence of specimen plants, mature trees, and shrubs, offering a tranquil setting in a suburban environment.

The house set records in Foxrock in 1996 when it sold for IR£850,000 and was listed on the market again in 2013 for €4.25 million.

However, that asking price proved too ambitious and was ultimately reduced to €2.75 million, although the property still failed to attract a buyer.

Cooldrinagh has now been listed on the market once again - this time by Stephen Day of Lisney Sotheby's International Realty - with an asking price of €3.8 million.

The real estate agent told the Irish Times that the asking price reflects the current demand for large homes in the Foxrock area that require little renovation.

Click here to find out more about the property.