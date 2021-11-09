Aer Lingus celebrates the welcome return of non-essential travel to the US, following the lifting of the entry ban that has been in place for twenty months.

Almost every Aer Lingus seat to the USA this week is booked, as the airline operates 70 flights to and from US favorites New York, Chicago, Boston, and Washington DC.

The airline will operate 16 transatlantic routes in 2022 and plans to increase its transatlantic capacity over the coming months, anticipating strong customer demand in the months ahead reconnecting families, friends, and colleagues.

To celebrate, the airline has launched a 48-hour flash sale offering €100 off return flights. The sale ends at midnight today, 09 November.

Direct flights are now available to top destinations including New York, Chicago, Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Orlando, Washington, Seattle and Philadelphia from as little as €169 each way including taxes and charges.

Aer Lingus will also re-introduce flying from Shannon in March to New York and Boston with 14 flights per week to the USA.

In order to make travel easier, Aer Lingus has partnered with VeriFLY. By downloading the VeriFLY app and uploading Covid-19 related documentation required for their destination, Aer Lingus customers can ensure that all of their Covid-19 related documentation is verified before travel.

Aer Lingus has also extended its market-leading ‘Book with Confidence’ policy which allows all customers travelling with the airline to change their travel dates free of charge, and as many times as they wish, up to seven days before they travel. The flexible booking policy is available on all bookings up until 30th September 2022.

In a further boost to Irish tourism, Aer Lingus is delighted to support the return of US College Football to the Aviva Stadium next summer.

The Aer Lingus College Football Classic will see the teams and thousands of Northwestern Wildcats and the Nebraska Cornhuskers supporters travel to Ireland during August 2022, and the much-anticipated Navy-Notre Dame fixture is to return to the Aviva Stadium in August 2023.

Speaking yesterday about the return of non-essential travel to the US, Lynne Embleton, CEO of Aer Lingus said,

"Today marks a very important moment for Aer Lingus, the travel and tourism sector and the whole Irish economy. Aer Lingus will reconnect friends and family, businesses and colleagues on both sides of the Atlantic. After 20 long months, we are re-establishing Dublin Airport as the most efficient connecting hub between the US and Europe.”

Details about the latest travel requirements with AerLingus can be found here.