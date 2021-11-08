AerClub, the award-winning loyalty program of Aer Lingus, is celebrating five years of rewarding flyers with amazing deals this month.

During Aerclub's birthday month of November, members will be given the chance to win exciting prizes including retail vouchers (Kildare Village, SuperValu, Appleby, Avis, Marriott Bonvoy & Decathlon), flights, a three-night city break, and more.

AerClub is free to join and enables Aer Lingus customers to reap rewards not only when traveling with the airline but with simple everyday purchases.

Since 2019 AerClub members have saved over €6million flying with Aer Lingus using their "Pay with Avios" point system.

AerClub is made up of four membership tiers – Green, Silver, Platinum and Concierge. Each tier has a unique combination of travel benefits which may include lounge access, priority check-in, priority boarding, and bonus Avios earning.

In recognition of each Aer Lingus flight taken, AerClub awards Tier Credits - the more Tier Credits collected, the quicker members will move up to the next membership tier and the more travel benefits they will enjoy!

“We are delighted to be celebrating AerClub’s 5th birthday, and what an eventful five years it’s been," commented Susanne Carberry, Chief Customer Officer at Aer Lingus,

“AerClub is a unique rewards program as it allows members to collect Avios not just when flying but also when making everyday purchases.

"We work with partners that we know will appeal to our members and we plan to continue to develop the AerClub offering over the coming months, creating even more ways for our members to collect and be rewarded as they get back to travel. The AerClub team would like to thank all our loyal members for all their support over the past five years.”

