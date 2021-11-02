The days may be getting shorter but things are starting to look brighter and there's never been a better time than now to start planning next year's Irish adventure.

Modern Irish cuisine has something to suit everyone's tastebuds. From traditional with a modern twist to a great mix of elevated ‘pub grub’ as well as Michelin star dining, you're sure to find something that will take your fancy.

Close your eyes and imagine a warm bowl of seafood chowder by the fire in a wind-whipped coastal pub, traditional Irish stew in the surrounds of an 18th-century market and afternoon tea in a castle overlooking a misty lough. Food in Ireland isn't just about the taste; it's about the place, the experience, and of course the incredible and breathtaking views you won't get anywhere else.

To help you get started on taking the leap and planning your return to Ireland, we've put together a selection of locations and Irish dining experiences with views that will make you feel you've truly come home.

Breakfast at Cassidy's Pub by the Burren

Overlook the Burren in the heart of the Wild Atlantic Way at Cassidy’s Pub in County Clare. Start your day off to a great start with a traditional Full Irish Breakfast in one of Ireland's oldest pubs and appreciate the power of Mother Nature and the rocky landscape of the Burren.

Tea at Tullynally Castle in Ireland's Ancient East

The name Tullynally is an adaption of Tulaigh an Eallaigh – the Hill of the Swan. The hill in County Westmeath overlooks Lough Derravaragh, the legendary lake from the Irish legend "Children of Lir."

Sit and unwind in Ireland's Ancient East with a cup of tea and a homemade cake at the Tullynally Tearoom with a splendid view of the Castle Courtyard. Afterward, take a stroll around the beautiful walled and extensive woodland gardens.

Fresh seafood in Kinsale by the water

Kinsale in County Cork is a tiny town with a big reputation. This idyllic fishing port on the Southernmost tip of The Wild Atlantic Way is the self-proclaimed gourmet capital of Ireland, with some of the best seafood on the island. Dine in one of the many restaurants dotted around the colorful town while enjoying views of the picturesque harbor.

Lunch at the magical Avoca Garden Café

Avoca at Mount Usher Gardens in County Wicklow is a haven of beauty and tranquillity. Enjoy a relaxed lunch made from fresh produce in the beautiful setting of the gardens, whether dining inside or out. The spacious outdoor seating area is abundant with pretty plants and foliage, while diners inside can enjoy a view of the gardens through the large windows.

Dine by Northern Ireland's Causeway Coast

Along the breathtaking Causeway Coast of Northern Ireland, there is an endless amount of charming villages and towns to stop for a bite to eat.

Visit the action-packed coastal town of Portrush and dine at 55 Degrees North Restaurant, a modern and airy restaurant overlooking the coastline and serving gourmet dishes. Further along by Portstewart Strand Beach make a visit to Harry's Shack, enjoy spectacular food while appreciating the sea view in a beach shack right on the golden sands.

A pint at the Guinness Storehouse Gravity Bar

The Guinness Storehouse is home to Arthur’s Bar and 1837 Bar & Brasserie, both offering seriously delicious food options to perfectly pair with your pint of Guinness! Afterward, take a seat at The Gravity Bar and enjoy your pint of Guinness while sitting in one of the highest points in Dublin city.

To your right, you’ll see the Wicklow Mountains, where Guinness sources its fresh Irish water for brewing. To the left, you’ll see the storied Phoenix Park with the Wellington Monument as a guide. Further along, see the shimmering sliver of Dublin Bay over Liberty Hall and on to Howth.

Local produce at St. George's Market in Belfast city

Be amazed by the vibrant stalls and friendly locals at the historic St. George’s Market in Belfast city, Northern Ireland. There’s nothing quite like following a food journey from producer to plate and St George’s Market is home to some of the finest fresh produce, with customers traveling near and far to sample the delights of the weekend market.

Watch the boats in Ireland's Hidden Heartlands

Experience Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands by taking a visit to County Leitrim, a spot that's becoming increasingly known as a culinary destination with its experiential dining choices drawing people to explore the restaurants, cafes and bars of the county.

Stop by Carrick-on-Shannon and enjoy delicious food at the award-winning Boardwalk Restaurant or The Oarsman Restaurant, winner of Gastro Pub of the Year. Unwind and watch the boats on the water, while enjoying a part of the island that moves at its own pace.

Dinner in Dublin city at the Woollen Mills

Location is everything in this bright “Eating House” in a beautifully upgraded old Dublin woolen shop. Vast windows overlook the iconic Ha’penny Bridge and the River Liffey, lined with dappled beech, oak, ash, and sycamore trees.

The menu features traditional throwbacks, such as Dublin coddle, making the Woollen Mills one of the go-to spots in the city. Drop in any time of day for crispy line-caught mackerel, Connemara cured ham, or a comforting slice of tea cake.

Feeling the hunger for Ireland yet? There's no better time than today to start your travel plans for 2022, Ireland’s ready and waiting for you.

This article is presented proudly in partnership with Tourism Ireland. To learn more about Tourism Ireland and get inspired for your next visit to Ireland, check out their website.