Redheads
National Love Your Red Hair Day: Maureen O'Hara and the most famous redheads in history
National Love Your Red Hair Day: Most common redhead myths debunked
How the redhead gene evolved due to lack of sunlight
Why so many Irish men have red beards
Tinder for gingers! Dating site for redheads launches in Ireland
The most famous redheads in the world
National Kiss a Ginger Day: Reasons why redheads are the best
Here's why everyone should celebrate National Love Your Red Hair Day
10 ways to celebrate National Love Your Red Hair Day
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