Who are the most famous redheads today?

For reasons we can't even begin to fathom, redheads have gotten a bad rap throughout history. All sorts of myths and stereotypes, ranging from redheads not feeling pain to redheads not having souls, have emerged.

Thankfully, with movements such as redhead festivals, National Love Your Red Hair Day, and even a glossy magazine dedicated to all things ginger, there's never been a cooler time to display the MC1R gene.

While there are many famous redheads from Queen Elizabeth to Maureen O'Hara, there are plenty of awesome gingers today who leave us wishing we could be as cool as they are. Here are just a few!

Harry Windsor, Duke of Sussex

13

One of the most talked about ginger in the world, following the marriage of Prince Harry to American actress Meghan Markle. The birth of their son Archie and their daughter Lilibet. Their big move to the United States and the fact that he's now the Royal formally known as Prince. Just call him "Harry", like Cher!

Julianne Moore

13

The definition of class and creative gravitas - Moore keeps going from strength to strength as an actress.

Amy Adams

13

So too does Amy Adams... perhaps there's a trend here?

Jessica Chastain

13

Yep! This confirms it. There appears to be a correlation between being a redhead and having some serious acting chops.

Conan O'Brien

13

While the majority of Late Night TV stars claim Irish roots, Conan is the one best known for his links to the Emerald Isle and his mop of ginger hair.

Kathy Griffin

13

The Irish American comedian embodies the fierce and feisty redhead tropes.

Brendan Gleeson

13

From Mad-Eye Moody to Martin McDonagh's leading men, Gleeson is one of the most beloved Irish actors working today!

Domhnall Gleeson

13

Brendan Gleeson even passed on both the ginger locks and acting talent to his son Domhnall.

Michael Fassbender

Michael Fassbender is a ginger but is often asked to dye his hair for roles. What a pity! He explains in the interview clip above.

Joseph Kennedy III

13

The grandson of RFK, Joseph P. Kennedy III has been a US Congressman for Massachusetts since 2013.

Molly Ringwald

13

The redhead star of all your favorite 80s films! Ringwald is still acting, recently on the TV drama Riverdale, based on the Archie comics.

Adele

13

Sandy-haired domination extends to the musical world, too! It's still practically impossible to listen to "Hello" without getting teary.

Ed Sheeran

13

Perhaps the only man here who could rival Prince Harry for the most famous ginger of all today! We did love his Galway Girl video - actually set in Galway and starring Saoirse Ronan.

Are there any other famous redheads you think should be included on this list?