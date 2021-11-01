Who are the most famous redheads today? 

For reasons we can't even begin to fathom, redheads have gotten a bad rap throughout history. All sorts of myths and stereotypes, ranging from redheads not feeling pain to redheads not having souls, have emerged. 

Thankfully, with movements such as redhead festivals, National Love Your Red Hair Day, and even a glossy magazine dedicated to all things ginger, there's never been a cooler time to display the MC1R gene. 

While there are many famous redheads from Queen Elizabeth to Maureen O'Hara, there are plenty of awesome gingers today who leave us wishing we could be as cool as they are. Here are just a few! 

Harry Windsor, Duke of Sussex

Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
13Gallery

Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

One of the most talked about ginger in the world, following the marriage of Prince Harry to American actress Meghan Markle.  The birth of their son Archie and their daughter Lilibet. Their big move to the United States and the fact that he's now the Royal formally known as Prince. Just call him "Harry", like Cher!

Julianne Moore

Julianne Moore.
13Gallery

Julianne Moore.

The definition of class and creative gravitas - Moore keeps going from strength to strength as an actress. 

Amy Adams

Photo: Gage Skidmore/Flickr
13Gallery

Photo: Gage Skidmore/Flickr

So too does Amy Adams... perhaps there's a trend here? 

Jessica Chastain

Photo: Gage Skidmore/Flickr
13Gallery

Photo: Gage Skidmore/Flickr

Yep! This confirms it. There appears to be a correlation between being a redhead and having some serious acting chops. 

Conan O'Brien 

Conan O'Brien.
13Gallery

Conan O'Brien.

While the majority of Late Night TV stars claim Irish roots, Conan is the one best known for his links to the Emerald Isle and his mop of ginger hair. 

Kathy Griffin

Kathy Griffin.
13Gallery

Kathy Griffin.

The Irish American comedian embodies the fierce and feisty redhead tropes. 

Brendan Gleeson 

Brendan Gleeson.
13Gallery

Brendan Gleeson.

From Mad-Eye Moody to Martin McDonagh's leading men, Gleeson is one of the most beloved Irish actors working today!  

Domhnall Gleeson 

Domhnall Gleeson.
13Gallery

Domhnall Gleeson.

Brendan Gleeson even passed on both the ginger locks and acting talent to his son Domhnall. 

Michael Fassbender

Michael Fassbender is a ginger but is often asked to dye his hair for roles. What a pity! He explains in the interview clip above. 

Joseph Kennedy III

Joseph Kennedy III.
13Gallery

Joseph Kennedy III.

The grandson of RFK, Joseph P. Kennedy III has been a US Congressman for Massachusetts since 2013.

Molly Ringwald 

Molly Ringwald.
13Gallery

Molly Ringwald.

The redhead star of all your favorite 80s films! Ringwald is still acting, recently on the TV drama Riverdale, based on the Archie comics.

Adele

Adele.
13Gallery

Adele.

Sandy-haired domination extends to the musical world, too! It's still practically impossible to listen to "Hello" without getting teary.  

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran.
13Gallery

Ed Sheeran.

Perhaps the only man here who could rival Prince Harry for the most famous ginger of all today! We did love his Galway Girl video - actually set in Galway and starring Saoirse Ronan

Are there any other famous redheads you think should be included on this list?

Iht 600x300px with button2

Related: Redheads