If you're lucky enough you be a redhead on Saint Patrick's Day, you're lucky enough. 

St. Patrick’s Day is almost here and people across the world will celebrate decked out in green. In a way, this is a holiday for many redheads; since being a redhead is strongly associated with the Irish heritage and culture.

This St Patrick’s Day, we’re celebrating our redheaded-ness all weekend long. Why not?! It’s a pretty remarkable thing to be a redhead. We’re blessed.

Here are 10 ways redheads are ádhúil (“Lucky” in Gaelic-Irish otherwise said as “tá an t-ádh orthu):

1. Redheads stand out.

As redheads it's heard to keep out of the spotlight. Image: How to be a Redhead.
With over 7 billion people in the world, redheads make up only 2% of the entire population. It’s very easy for people to stop us in a crowd.

2. Redheads aren’t going extinct.

There are plenty of redheads around. Image: How to be a Redhead.
Yup, this is a myth. In fact, Co-ParentMatch, a sperm donor matching service, stated last year that women have been wanting more redheaded babies than usual.

3. Blame it on your redhead temper.

Red warning. Image: iStock.
Luckily for us redheads, we can blame our sudden outrages on our temper.

4. Redheads have a special bond.

The Rock it like a Redhead tour in Nashville, Tennesse. Image: How to be a Redhead.
Redheads are known to have a special connection, even if it’s a stranger. We tend to smile at each other and feel a part of a secret club.

5. Green is our color, redheads.

Adrienne Vendetti from How to Be a Redhead rocking green. Image: How to be a Redhead.
St. Patrick’s Day is a great time to rock a beautiful ‘redhead friendly’ color: green. It’ll make your red hair pop EVEN more.

6. Let your red hair do the talking.

Always keep you red hair simple. Image: iStock.
Luckily for redheads, you don’t have to go overboard with a tone of accessories and makeup. Your red hair is the statement. Let it down and rock it.

7. Redheads seem to look younger.

Well, maybe not this young. Image: iStock.
According to a study published in Current Biology, people with the MC1R gene (aka redheads) tend to look several years younger than their non-ginger counterparts.

Maybe it’s all that sunscreen?!

8. It’s amazing to be rare, as those with red hair are.

Celebrate your redhead rarity! Image: iStock.
Many people wish they had red hair. How many of you have heard: “Where can I find that color in a box?” “Who does your hair color?!”

9. Let your redhead characteristics shine.

Just another amazing redhead trait. Image: iStock.
We’re talking about those sun kisses—aka freckles! Care for them with the proper skin care products, including SPF. Similar to red hair, people nowadays wish they had freckles. They’re even drawing them on their face and body!

10. You can celebrate with How to be a Redhead!

Stephanie and Adrienne Vendetti, co-founders of “ How to be a Redhead” and authors of the “How to be a Redhead Beauty Book." Image: How to be a Redhead/Facebook.
Yes, there’s an entire brand and website devoted to embracing your red locks. HowtobeaRedhead.com was created over seven years ago for redheads across the world to celebrate their natural or ‘chosen’ red hues. Aside from their website (which kicks out fun beauty related content every day), they also have a monthly beauty subscription box, offer a ton of redhead apparel, released the first-ever redhead beauty book and create fun redhead events for redheads of all ages.

Always remember, red hair is more than a color, it’s a lifestyle! Be lucky, be proud and rock it!

Stephanie and Adrienne Vendetti are co-founders of “ How to be a Redhead” and authors of the “How to be a Redhead Beauty Book.”

You can find out more about How to be a Redhead on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or on their website.

*Originally published in March 2017. 

