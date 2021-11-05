Not that you should ever need an excuse to celebrate your beautiful red hair, but November 5 is officially National Love Your Red Hair Day!

National Red Hair Day was established by sisters Stephanie and Adrienne Vendetti, co-founders of “How to be a Redhead,” who want everybody, not just those lucky enough to have red hair, to celebrate all the benefits that come from the most alluring and rarest of hair colors.

“This day promotes loving who you are, whether you have red hair or not,” they write. “This day, and How to be a Redhead, helps girls realize that they have something that should be treasured and loved.”

In the spirit of National Love Your Red Hair Day, we’ve compiled some of the best reasons for embracing your scarlet locks:

Redheads are rare

Although the Irish population is made up of ten percent redheads (scientifically shown to be thanks to our cloudy weather), only two percent of the worldwide population has red hair.

Famous redheads

From Galileo to Winston Churchill to the effervescent Maureen O’Hara, you share your hair color with some remarkable people.

Redheads have their own royalty

The Redhead King and Queen are crowned annually at the Irish Redhead Convention, a festival and fundraiser for the Irish Cancer Society started by Joleen Cronin and her brother Denis, now attended by over 2,000 people each year.

Redheads can take in more vitamin D

Scientists believe that due to the lack of sunlight in Scotland and Ireland, a deliberate genetic adaptation allows red hair to absorb more vitamin D into the body.

Redheads have their own magazine

Named MC1R, after the gene which leads to a person having red hair, it is the first print magazine for redheads worldwide. It was started by Tristan Rodgers this year as an independent art and design magazine all about the culture of red hair.

To find out more information, visit www.loveyourredhairday.com.

You can play your part in National Love Your Red Hair Day by posting your own reasons you love being a redhead or showing off your beautiful hair, all using #LoveYourRedHairDay.