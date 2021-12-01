Irish stores
Shop new St Patrick's Day collections from these unique Irish stores
GIVEAWAY: Last chance to win a stunning gold diamond Claddagh pendant worth $465
Traditional Aran Knitwear with a modern twist, shop Kilkenny Design's new collection
Special offer: Enjoy 20% off Irish makers with Kilkenny Design
Missing Ireland? Last chance to win a luxury Irish gift box for St. Patrick's Day
Last chance to win $500 gift card for Bucks Workwear, Irish-owned and high-quality
Limited edition IrishCentral gift box for Ireland lovers now on sale
Sealed with Irish Love! Order an IrishCentral Box for St. Patrick's Day
Give the gift of Ireland this Christmas with the IrishCentral Holiday Box
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