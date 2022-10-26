Win a $500 gift voucher to spend at Bucks Workwear, an Irish-owned company that specializes in performance workwear for professionals in the USA.

Bucks Workwear, based in Pennsylvania and founded by Cavan native Sennin Flanagan, develops workwear solutions that make a difference for hard-working craftsmen and women to help make their professional life easier, safer, and more productive, while ultimately keeping them at the forefront.

Bucks Workwear is also proud to be bringing Snickers Workwear and its sister company Solid Gear safety shoes to the US market. They carry full collections including work pants, safety shoes, tool vests, and kneepads. With 22 sizes, they cater to all, from a 30 waist to a 48 waist. They also carry a selection of high-quality outerwear and jackets which can be personalized with corporate logos.

To win a $500 gift card toward Bucks Workwear's wide range of products, all you have to do is fill out the form below:

* Competition closes on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.

At Bucks Workwear, Flanagan aims to provide easy access to high-quality products at a decent price point. With a focus on Irish-owned businesses in the northeast of the US, he’s hopeful of connecting with business owners and workers.

Flanagan notes he has long been aware of the love that the Irish diaspora have for Snickers work pants especially, and was keen to make it easier for people working in the US to purchase these high-quality pants. "Personalized products have become hugely popular for professional companies, we offer that service and have some great outerwear options which are both functional and stylish."

For more information on Bucks Workwear and to shop the Snickers Workwear and Solid Gear selections, check out their website. You can also contact Flanagan directly at 215-550-1575 or BucksWorkwear@gmail.com.