Kilkenny Design has unveiled its new own brand Heritage Collection, premium products with a modern twist on traditional Aran Knitwear.

The Heritage Collection is heavily influenced and inspired by archival footage found from the early days of Kilkenny Design, a business started by the Irish Government in Kilkenny 60 years ago.

Taking inspiration from the heritage of Aran Knitwear, every stitch tells a story and has a unique and often emotive meaning – designed to give the wearer various dispositions like luck, health, success, or abundance.

The Heritage Collection is created from 100% super soft wool, absolutely perfect for those days when you want an extra dose of comfort and cozy! Pieces include knitwear for men and women plus accessories such as hats, scarves, gloves, bags, purses, and decorative throws.

While the collection is rooted in the historic heritage of Irish knitwear and especially influenced by the origins of Kilkenny Design, this collection brings innovation and a fresh, modern approach to Aran Knitwear.

A closer look at the crew neck jumpers, cardigans, and zipped styles shows playful and modern elements throughout these creations. The addition of a subtle circular ‘KD’ branded disc evokes images of the original arched windows at Kilkenny Design and the pop of pink elicits strong and current on-trend ‘Barbie-core’ vibes.

Megan Burns, Senior Own Brand Designer says, "The Heritage Collection is a beautiful edit of Aran knitwear and accessories for men and women in a range of gorgeous colorways from natural to moss green, orange and pink.

"I’m really proud of the collection which is designed to give Aran Knitwear a modern twist; I can see the jumpers being worn for a day at the office whilst equally fitting right in being worn to a festival – they’re super versatile!"

The collection, which is exclusive to Kilkenny Design, has been a long time in the making and is created by a talented team of in-house designers. The launch marks an exciting chapter for Kilkenny Design as they plan to grow their own brand ranges even further over the next few years.

Shop Kilkenny Design on their website and follow them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.