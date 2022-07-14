We're delighted to announce we have released a limited edition IrishCentral Box, hurry and grab yours today!

The IrishCentral Box is a unique gift box service that is designed to bring you and your loved ones closer to the magic of Ireland with creative Irish gifts and seasonal goods and wares handpicked from Dublin and across the Emerald Isle wrapped up and delivered directly to your doorstep.

Each of our newly released special edition IrishCentral Boxes is filled with a pick and mix of curated Irish products and old favorites. Click here for more information.*

What could you find inside?

Folláin Marmalade: This Irish company has been mastering creating traditional preserves since 1983. Their iconic marmalade hits you with an intense taste with a combination of powerful tart flavors from their medium-cut peel and the sweet taste of orange. Grab your favorite Irish brown bread and slather it with this delicious marmalade- delicious!

'Sealed with Irish Love' Mugs: ‘Sealed with Irish Love’ is a creation of creative Irish gifts and homeware for people looking for a flavor of Ireland in their homes designed by Máire McKeogh, who traces her passion for all things Irish back to growing up in the west of Ireland. Their fine bone china Irish mugs with hand-drawn Irish Illustrations make perfect gifts for friends and family in Ireland and abroad.

'Sealed with Irish Love' Coasters: Bring a smile to your face as you kick up your feet and rest your mug of tea or coffee down on these quality coasters with quirky Irish designs.

'I'm Patrick' print from Jam Art Factory: This Irish-themed illustration has been designed by artist Mark Conlan and comes from the Jam Art Factory in Dublin.

The independent gallery and design shop first opened its doors on Patrick Street in the heart of Dublin’s historic Liberties in 2011. Since then, they have been showcasing smart, contemporary Irish art to a growing band of avid fans.

Brookfield Farm beeswax giftbox: Set within the beautiful landscape of Co. Tipperary running down to the shores of Lough Derg, Brookfield Farm produces artisan food and locally sourced honey through careful and sustainable farming.

Their hive gift boxes contain a selection of Brookfield Farm products from a jar of our raw Irish honey, and beeswax lip balm, to our hand-dipped pure beeswax dinner and botanical scented candles.

The limited edition IrishCentral Box is priced at $69.99 or a larger deluxe box for $149.99. Find out more information here.

* Please note, the contents of your box can vary and may not match the image shown.