Sealed with Irish Love produces an array of creative Irish gifts and homeware for people looking for a flavor of Ireland in their homes.

With a mixture of hand-drawn traditional Irish imagery combined with bold, geometric patterns; the designs provoke a reminder of Ireland's past and present.

The IrishCentral Box is proud to partner with Sealed with Irish Love to bring a taste of Ireland straight to the door of our subscribers.

History of Sealed with Irish Love

Máire McKeogh launched Sealed with Irish Love in November 2013. Máire traces her passion for all things Irish back to growing up in the west of Ireland, where every inch of surroundings within a six-mile radius was explored. The Irish designs such as the windswept hawthorn tree; old Irish bicycle; village water pump and bird feathers which can be seen on the product range are inspired by these ramblings and many road trips around the country. Máire runs the business by herself in Dublin but during the busy periods her family pitch in and help.

Sealed with Irish Love products

The product range extends to 100% cotton Irish tea towels, cork-backed coasters, Irish stationery, Irish gift boxes, and fine bone china mugs, which Máire says is their most popular product.

Sealed with Irish Love is always looking at new designs and will be adding gorgeous hand-drawn images of the Cliffs of Moher to their range very soon. The Cliffs of Moher is a beautiful spot and holds a special place in Máire's heart as she comes from County Clare. She is also currently extending the range to include teapots and butter dishes, which are a firm favourite in Irish homes.

Sealed with Irish Love ships to the USA from only $8.50. You can check out their products on their website or follow them on Facebook and Pinterest.