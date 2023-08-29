Enter our giveaway to be in the chance to win a breathtaking 14K gold diamond set Claddagh pendant from Irish Jewelry Craft.

Based in Dublin, Irish Jewelry Craft is a family-run online retailer with a passion for unique, handmade jewelry steeped in culture and tradition.

* Giveaway closes September 8, 2023

The winner will receive this charming gold pendant that showcases the Claddagh design - two hands delicately clasping a central heart which is topped with a crown.

A semi-circle of genuine diamonds sweeps up and around the Claddagh, adding a shimmering splash of sparkle. This glamorous necklace is presented on a 14k gold 18-inch chain and is a perfect blend of Irish tradition and modern style.

The Claddagh is an iconic Irish symbol rich in meaning. The heart signifies love, the crown denotes loyalty, and the hands represent friendship. Each time you wear this stunning pendant, you will be reminded of the Irish heritage you hold close to your heart.

Irish Jewelry Craft

Irish Jewelry Craft's pieces are handcrafted in Ireland and feature traditional designs, making them an ideal gift for a special occasion or as a symbol of your heritage.

Only the best materials are used in their pieces, such as hallmarked gold, platinum, and sterling silver, to create a breathtaking range of Irish rings, Claddagh necklaces, Celtic earrings, and bracelets. Their timeless Irish jewelry is adorned with glistening gemstones, including diamonds, emeralds, sapphires, and Connemara Marble.

Plus, all of Irish Jewelry Craft's collections are hallmarked at the Assay Office in Dublin Castle, which guarantees the quality and authenticity of each piece of jewelry.

