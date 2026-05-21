Ireland has been named one of the best countries to move to in 2026, ranking sixth out of 82 countries in a new global study.

A revisit of the Immigration Index, a global study from digital financial services provider Remitly, has revealed the world’s top immigration destinations for 2026, with Switzerland ranked as the best country to move to overall.

The findings come amid continued global mobility shifts, with professionals and families increasingly prioritising quality of life, political stability, and economic opportunity when relocating.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

Building on the success of last year’s report, the 2026 version expands its scope with additional metrics, including parental leave, international schooling options, political stability, culture and energy performance.

In total, countries were assessed across 16 categories, and attributed an immigration index score out of 100, based on 34 critical factors to those looking to relocate, ranging from healthcare quality to cost of living.

The top 20 countries for migrants to move to in 2026

Switzerland Iceland Luxembourg Australia Germany Ireland United States Denmark Norway Spain Netherlands France Sweden United Arab Emirates United Kingdom Canada Finland Singapore Austria Italy

European countries dominate the top 10, with Australia and the US the only non-European countries to feature.

Switzerland, Iceland and Luxembourg rank as the top three countries for migrants to move to with Switzerland claiming the top position for the first time, reflecting consistently strong performance across key economic and social measures. The country leads globally for earning potential and scores highly for safety, healthcare access and energy performance. A well-established migrant community and strong infrastructure further reinforce its appeal, although it’s worth noting the country will be undergoing a referendum this summer on whether to limit the country’s population to 10 million. This could alter the country’s stance on immigration in 2027 and beyond.

Iceland, which led the 2025 edition, moves to second place, continuing to perform strongly on environmental measures, safety and overall quality of life. Luxembourg remains in third, combining high earning potential with free public transport and a large international workforce.

Key findings for Ireland

Ranking 6th overall as the best country for migrants to move to, Ireland ranks 8th in the world for environmental friendliness and 8th globally for healthcare system quality. The country holds its ground in sixth place, ahead of the United States, Denmark, and Norway, no small feat in a top 10 dominated by European heavyweights.

The findings reflect Ireland's consistently strong performance across quality of life, healthcare access, and environmental standards, reinforcing its reputation as one of the most attractive destinations for people looking to build a life abroad.

The factors that migrants may consider the most in 2026

The expanded Index highlights how priorities differ depending on individual circumstances. Spain ranks as the most family-friendly country in 2026, whilst the United Arab Emirates* remains the most migrant-dense country globally, with foreign-born residents accounting for 88% of the population.

Finland retains its position as the world’s happiest country, while Singapore ranks as the safest destination in the study based on a combination of low crime and political stability.

South Korea leads for healthcare, reflecting its universal system and high-quality outcomes. In infrastructure, Luxembourg once again ranks first for public transport, while Denmark leads the newly introduced energy performance category.

Ryan Riley, VP of Marketing for EMEA and APAC at Remitly, commented: “Choosing where to build a life abroad is one of the biggest decisions someone can make. Our 2026 Immigration Index shows the broad mix of factors that migrants are weighing up when deciding where to move.

The rise of Switzerland, Spain, Germany and Australia reflects countries where many of these factors can be balanced for a fulfilling life. They typically offer strong employment opportunities alongside a high standard of living. That said, there is no universal ‘best’ destination. The right choice depends on individual priorities, family needs and long-term goals.

By bringing these variables together, the Immigration Index is designed to go beyond headline rankings and help people better understand how different countries may align with their ambitions and future plans.”

You can view the full Immigration Index 2026 and explore the rankings in detail here.

*Data collection for this index was completed prior to the start of the 2026 conflict in the Middle East, therefore, it does not reflect how current situations may look for those considering moving abroad. Anyone considering a move to countries in the region should seek advice from their local government before making any decisions.