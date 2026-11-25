Editor's Note: The following essay was written by Dr. Clodagh Harrington, Lecturer in American History and Politics at University College Cork (UCC), as part of the Irish Institute of Boston College's guest essay series.

Ireland watches American elections almost as closely as its own. Within a day of the November 3 midterms, The Irish Times was carrying interviews with Irish-American members of Congress alongside its own reporting from the campaign trail. That attention is not mere sentiment. Few small states are as exposed to decisions made in Washington, and fewer still have so many personal and professional lines into the United States Congress.

The scale of the result explains some of the interest. Democrats won control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate, flipping Senate seats in North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Texas, Kansas, Iowa, and Maine. Late counts added two more: Scott Colom unseated Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith in Mississippi, becoming the state's first Black senator since Reconstruction, and Mary Peltola won in Alaska with a bare majority of first-choice votes. Not since 2006 has the minority party taken both chambers on a single night. Democrats will hold 56 of the 100 Senate seats, and President Donald Trump faces two years of divided government.

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The Irish-American gavels

For Ireland, the most immediate consequences lie in committee rooms. Representative Richard Neal of Massachusetts is set to return as chair of the House Ways and Means Committee, which has primary jurisdiction over tax and trade. Neal has been one of Ireland's most dependable friends on Capitol Hill for more than three decades, and a persistent critic of the administration's tariffs. Days after the election, he said he was committed to reversing what he called the President's ‘unjustified’ tariffs.

Alongside him, Representative Brendan Boyle of Pennsylvania, whose father emigrated from County Donegal and whose maternal grandparents came from County Sligo, is poised to chair the House Budget Committee. Speaking to The Irish Times, Boyle argued that, with Congress restored as a coequal branch, the Trump presidency had ‘effectively ended’ as a governing project.

Other Irish-American voices can be heard among the post-election argument. Former New York congressman Joe Crowley, on a visit to Dublin, contended that moderate Democrats, rather than the party's progressive wing, delivered the breakthrough. That debate will shape the party's road to 2028.

The search for up-and-coming Irish-American stars is harder. The diaspora's political weight has long rested on seniority and institutional memory rather than numbers, and, as Mary C. Murphy has noted in this series, Irish America itself is changing. What Ireland gains from these midterms is less a new generation than the return of an experienced one to positions of real influence.

Trade oversight, not reversal

That leverage should not be overstated. Congress can hold hearings, demand data, and attempt to reclaim tariff authority, but the President retains a veto and has signalled he will use it against Democratic legislation. Simon MacAllister of EY Ireland cautions that the result is unlikely to change the direction of US trade policy, because the White House dominates this realm.

The stakes for Ireland are nonetheless considerable. In April, the President announced a 100 percent tariff on patented pharmaceuticals under national security powers, although pharmaceutical imports from the European Union (of which Ireland is a member) remain subject to a reduced 15% tariff under US-EU trade arrangements. Ireland's goods trade surplus with the United States, some $55 billion in 2025 and driven largely by pharmaceuticals, makes it a recurring target of presidential rhetoric. With about two-thirds of voters saying tariffs had hurt them economically, a Ways and Means Committee focused on the costs of tariffs offers Irish exporters, and the US multinationals based in Ireland, a more sympathetic forum than they have had since 2025.

An unexpected Irish echo

One of the more striking midterm stories had a distinctly Irish resonance. Voters faced 41 ballot measures on data centers and backed restrictions in all but one. Ireland, a major European hub for data centers, is having its own version of that debate, and Irish commentators have noticed the parallel. If a Democratic Congress turns its attention to AI infrastructure, energy demand, and data protection, as EY Ireland anticipates, regulatory conversations in Washington and Dublin may begin to converge.

The EU Presidency and the transatlantic bridge

Timing matters too. Ireland has held the rotating Presidency of the Council of the European Union since July 1, and its official program names implementation of the EU-US trade and investment agenda as a clear priority. Before the Presidency began, the Government hoped to act as a bridge between Brussels and Washington, at a time when transatlantic relations had sunk to their lowest point in recent memory.

The Presidency's showpiece came nine days after the midterms. On November 12, Dublin hosted the ninth European Political Community summit, which The Irish Times called the largest gathering of national leaders the country has ever hosted. Ukraine and European security dominated the agenda, a reminder that Europe's planning for its own defense now runs alongside its efforts to steady relations with Washington.

A divided Washington complicates Ireland's bridging role in some ways and eases it in others. Irish ministers chairing EU meetings will still deal mainly with an executive branch that sets trade policy unilaterally. But they now have powerful congressional interlocutors who share Europe's scepticism of tariff escalation. In a strained relationship, a second channel into American policymaking is valuable, and Ireland, with its unusually deep congressional ties, is well placed to use it before handing the Presidency to Lithuania on January 1.

Geopolitics and the limits of influence

The midterms also came against a fraught foreign policy backdrop. The war with Iran weighed on the President's standing, and in Ireland opposition parties criticized Taoiseach Micheál Martin for not challenging the President more directly during his St. Patrick's Day visit. A Congress more willing to use its oversight and war powers may narrow the gap between Irish public opinion and American policy, though foreign affairs remain overwhelmingly a presidential domain.

Northern Ireland is a quieter issue. The President's description of Irish unity as ‘one of the naturals of all time’ unsettled unionists earlier this year. Congress has historically provided steady, bipartisan support for the Good Friday Agreement, and a Democratic majority with prominent Irish-American leadership is likely to sustain that tradition.

A rebalanced relationship

The 2026 midterms do not rewrite the US-Irish relationship, but they rebalance it. For two years, Ireland has dealt with Washington almost entirely through the White House. It now faces a Congress with the authority, and in key places the inclination, to question the President's trade agenda. Friends in high places cannot shield a small, open economy from American policy. They could, however, make sure Ireland's case is heard.

This essay was shared with IrishCentral by The Irish Institute of Boston College.