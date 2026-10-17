Democrats
On This Day: President Kennedy delivers his iconic Berlin Wall speech in Germany
Tom DiNapoli wins Irish American backing ahead of New York State Comptroller primary
President Joe Biden delights Boston Irish American Partnership supporters on St. Patrick's Day
Presidents with Irish roots honored on President's Day
New sepsis bill introduced in House honors the memory of Rory Staunton
Joe Crowley’s Irish-American journey from Queens to the heart of civic service
LISTEN: Joe Kennedy III talks politics, peace, and public service on "Irish Stew Podcast"
Americans in Dublin set to stage "No Kings" solidarity protest at US Embassy on Saturday
Joe Biden diagnosed with prostate cancer that has spread to his bones
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