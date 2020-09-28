America may well be about to have its second Irish Catholic president but nobody is cashing their bets just yet. Hillary 2016 is still too fresh in our minds.

The most powerful aspect in all three poll surveys released on Sunday is the strength of the women’s vote for Biden

The Washington Post, New York Times, and Los Angeles Times polls showed the same amazing statistic that it is women who are destroying Trump’s attempt at a second term.

As the Washington Post reported, “Trump has a lead of 55 percent to 42 percent among male likely voters, but Biden has an even larger 65 percent to 34 percent advantage among female likely voters."

They note: “Trump’s lead among men is about the same as his margin over Hillary Clinton in 2016, but Biden’s lead among women is more than twice as large as Clinton’s was then.”

In other words, we should be very grateful to the women of America. They see Trump for what he is, a fraud, conman and liar, a tax dodger, and bankrupt who failed to prevent the spread of a deadly virus that has killed over 200,000 so far.

With 4 percent of the world’s population, we have 20 percent of the COVID cases. If Biden is to hone in on one statistic in the debate it is surely that.

The sad truth is American exceptionalism has been wiped out by Trump. As Fintan O’Toole, writing in The Irish Times recently noted, many Irish feel pity for America right now, a strange emotion in a country that always looked up to the United States.

If you want any more evidence of his utter venality just read the story about massive tax evasion broken by The New York Times on Sunday.

Yet this is a reality completely lost on 55 percent of men who think he’s the second coming of Jesus, a man on a white horse who will lead America back to - what exactly?

Fascism maybe as he has made plain the only result he will find acceptable is a victory for him. Joseph Stalin would be proud.

Or perhaps they see someone who will put black folk in their place especially as they were uppity enough this summer to rise up when people were being gunned down and in the George Floyd case suffocated by a knee on the neck.

Or maybe they like the idea of a police state, where the Attorney General can act as the willing right arm of this president and announce inquiries of his enemies, agree with pardoning his friends and spread misinformation about bogus ballots.

We are living in dangerous times. “Where Law Ends Tyranny Begins” reads the FBI motto.

We are on the edge of tyranny. A second Trump term would see health insurance premiums rocket, an end to pre-existing conditions, opponents jailed, the media silenced, corruption on a massive scale, further ass-kissing to dictators while breaking up NATO and severing alliances that have kept the world safe for 75 years.

He has even talked about a third term contrary to the constitution, but he will likely try to find a way to suspend that.

Standing between us and mayhem are first, the women of America who will hopefully vote in their droves come election day. A gathering storm and a likely attempt to steal the election through the courts may well be the outcome.

The moment is like nothing America has ever experienced before when we have the first-ever threat not to peacefully acknowledge the winner if Trump loses.

It will be no time for a faint heart this election, especially if voter intimidation occurs which is very likely. We are lucky indeed the women of American are leading the charge.