While I wish Donald Trump Godspeed in recovering, there is no doubt his cavalier attitude towards the disease was very foolish.

He snubbed his nose at the best scientific advice and made it clear he wasn't buying the CDC instruction that masks and social distancing were all critical in repelling the virus.

He made the bad situation incredibly worse by daring the virus to catch him, doing everything to avoid taking precautions.

The science couldn't be simpler, wear a mask and your chances of infection drop dramatically.

From Doctor Anthony Fauci on down the same message was hammered out. Protect yourself and others.

Trump, however, ignored the science and went with the superstition

At Tuesday night’s debate, he was openly mocking Joe Biden’s mask-wearing, making it clear that he did not approve.

“I don’t wear masks like him,” the president said. “Every time you see him, he’s got a mask. He could be speaking 200 feet away from it. And he shows up with the biggest mask I’ve ever seen.”

In retrospect that could well be the most damning line of all that he has delivered.

Trump’s own unpreparedness, his arrogance that the coronavirus was little to be worried about, and that it would all just fade away or a shot of Clorox might clear it has come back to haunt him.

Some opponents will take joy in his predicament, but there is nothing to be gained. The incredible year of 2020 has delivered a huge October surprise and shown just how far from conquering this virus we still are. If Trump’s condition finally convinces the anti-maskers to change course some good may come.