Help! There’s a deranged man in the White House. Donald Trump said, on Thursday, that Joe Biden will "take away your guns, destroy your second amendment, no religion, no anything. Hurt the bible, hurt God. He's against God, he's against guns."

President Donald Trump is getting desperate. Coronavirus has addled whatever brain cells are left after watching Fox and Friends every day.

Last week, he was listening to witch doctor advice on coronavirus including how to find out demons are having sex with you.

This week he's enlisting God in his fight, now there’s only Lucifer left (stand by for Lucifer’s endorsement next week, timed against the VP announcement).

Meanwhile, the presidential race is stuck in amber with Biden cruising on a 7 to 9 point lead, no matter what Trump tries.

So he throws God under the bus, equating him with guns, the exact opposite of the Christian message. I’m surprised he didn’t use the other "G" word and accuse Biden of either being gay or coddling gays... that’s coming.

Thus speaks desperation. Enlisting God in your battalions is a risky business. Everyone from ISIS to the Nazis has claimed God is on their side and swears no holy flags are going to fall.

Trump is trying everything to elicit a response that will inflame his backers and allow him to go full-frontal after Biden. He hasn’t laid a glove which is why Biden, mild-mannered, well-liked, and calm was always going to be an unhittable moving target. Why couldn’t it be Bernie Sanders who was much easier to portray as a left-wing guerilla?

But this Democrat has seen all this before. His answer was perfectly calibrated written to expose the difference between sanity and insanity.

"Like so many people, my faith has been the bedrock foundation of my life: it's provided me comfort in moments of loss and tragedy, it's kept me grounded and humbled in times of triumph and joy. And in this moment of darkness for our country — of pain, of division, and of sickness for so many Americans — my faith has been a guiding light for me and a constant reminder of the fundamental dignity and humanity that God has bestowed upon all of us," Biden said.

"For President Trump to attack my faith is shameful. It's beneath the office he holds and it's beneath the dignity the American people so rightly expect and deserve from their leaders," he added.

How must it feel to be inside Trump’s brain? Is there no shame, no limit, no frontier he will not cross or debase in the bloodthirsty pursuit of power? Ignorance and insult will lead him into glory he thinks.

I think not, exhibit A in the scrapheap awaits.

