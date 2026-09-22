Almost seven in ten young adults in Ireland are considering moving abroad for a better quality of life, according to new RED C polling published on September 22 by the National Youth Council of Ireland (NYCI).

The research found that 68% of 18–24-year-olds in Ireland are considering moving abroad, while 71% believe they would have a better quality of life outside Ireland.

NYCI has commissioned similar RED C polling over several years. Housing and affordability remain the main concerns, but worries about employment have increased significantly year on year. Nine in ten young adults now say it is becoming harder to find secure, well-paid work.

Almost nine in ten said they had been negatively affected by the cost of living, while 89% agreed that the housing crisis disproportionately affects young people. Transport costs and mental health also remain prominent concerns.

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Grace McManus, Policy and Campaigns Manager at NYCI, said: “These findings should serve as a wake-up call. Too many young people feel that the chance to build a secure and independent life is slipping out of reach.

“When almost seven in ten are considering leaving Ireland, we cannot dismiss this as simply a lifestyle choice. Young people are responding to unaffordable housing, the rising cost of everyday life and growing uncertainty about secure, well-paid work.

“Young people are not asking for special treatment. They are asking for a fair chance to live independently, plan for the future, and build their own life."

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Strong Support for Change

Just 17% of young adults believe the Government is doing enough to support them through the cost-of-living crisis, the poll shows.

There is also strong public support for targeted government action among the general public. More than three-quarters of adults support financial assistance for young renters, while 74% believe younger workers should receive equal pay when doing work requiring the same skills and responsibilities as older colleagues.

The research also highlights concerns about artificial intelligence and employment. More than seven in ten adults believe AI will make it harder for young people to find secure employment over the next five years, while 83% support stronger government regulation of AI.

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NYCI's Pre-Budget Submission

The polling was published alongside NYCI’s Youth Issues Pre-Budget Submission, "Budgeting for a Better Future." It calls for targeted action in Budget 2027 across three areas: the cost of living, youth homelessness and education costs.

Recommendations include equalising Jobseeker’s Allowance for people under 25, abolishing sub-minimum rates of pay, providing free public transport for under-25s and investing in secure, sustainable employment.

NYCI is also calling for expanded supported housing and family mediation services, early intervention to prevent youth homelessness, a further €1,000 reduction in the student contribution fee and the abolition of apprenticeship registration fees.

McManus continued: “We already recognise that different age groups can face particular barriers and require targeted support. This is reflected in successful measures such as free public transport for children under eight and older people, as well as dedicated housing supports for different groups.

“Budget 2027 must show the same willingness to respond to the needs of young people. That means targeted measures on income, pay, transport, employment, housing and education, rather than expecting young people to absorb pressures that are beyond their control.

“Young people have enormous potential to contribute to Ireland’s economy, communities and society. The policies must be in place to support them to do so.”