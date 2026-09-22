An ancient Irish burial site has suffered serious damage from vandalism that authorities are calling a significant heritage crime. The prehistoric cemetery at Loughcrew in County Meath has been targeted by vandals who used blunt force and graffiti to damage some of the most precious stones at the 5,000-year-old site.

Loughcrew, also known as the Hills of the Witch, ranks among the most important archaeological sites in all of Ireland and represents a direct cultural link to the pre-Christian past. The site consists of Neolithic passage tombs spread across four peaks near Oldcastle and stands as one of only four major passage tomb cemeteries in the entire country, alongside Brú na Bóinne (Boyne Valley) also in Meath and Carrowmore and Carrowkeel in County Sligo.

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The damage discovered at the site includes destruction to stones within the passage tombs, many of which are decorated with intricate megalithic art carved approximately 5,000 years ago. Officials from the Office of Public Works, the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, and the National Monuments Service have inspected the cemetery and confirmed the extent of the vandalism. The investigation into the incident has been turned over to An Garda Síochána, the Irish police force.

In a statement about the incident, authorities described what happened as a significant case of heritage crime and an offense under the National Monuments Acts.

The passage tombs at Loughcrew date back to approximately 3000 BC, making them contemporary with the construction of the Egyptian pyramids and among the oldest known structures in Europe.

The Loughcrew cemetery sits at the highest point in County Meath and has attracted visitors and archaeological interest for generations. The site includes the Loughcrew Estate, which has been associated with the area for centuries. Yet despite its protected status as a National Monument, the site has now fallen victim to destructive vandalism that has damaged irreplaceable artifacts and art.

Authorities are urging the public to respect what they describe as our shared heritage and to follow the Code for Caring for our monuments. This plea reflects growing concerns about the protection of Ireland's ancient sites, which face ongoing threats from neglect, weather damage, and deliberate destruction.

The investigation into the vandalism remains ongoing, and gardaí are appealing to anyone with information about the incident to come forward.