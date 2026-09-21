A deportation operation of Georgian nationals from Ireland to Georgia was completed on Sunday, September 20, Ireland's Minister for Justice, Home Affairs and Migration Jim O’Callaghan has confirmed.

Deportation orders were enforced against 43 Georgian nationals, 33 of whom were adult males and seven of whom were adult females, the Department of Justice, Home Affairs and Migration said on Sunday.

Among the returnees was one family group, of which three were minors.

The flight departed Dublin Airport at 1:50 pm on Sunday, and landed in Tbilisi, Georgia at 6:40 pm (Irish time).

The returnees were accompanied on the flight by members of An Garda Síochána, medical staff, an interpreter, as well as an independent human rights observer.

The removal flight was provided by Air Partner Ltd at a cost of €225,575.00 (ex VAT) for a return flight.

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Minister O’Callaghan said: “Deportations play an essential role in ensuring our immigration system is not undermined and that people follow the pathways already in place for legal migration. They are also an important mechanism to provide the public with confidence that our systems are rules-based and robust.

“This is the sixth charter deportation operation this year, and I want to thank members of An Garda Síochána and my officials for their continued work in conducting these complex and sensitive operations.

"I also want to acknowledge that the vast majority of Georgian nationals are legally resident in the State and positively contribute to Irish society.

"The government has a voluntary return programme available for people who have no legal status, or who have had their international protection application withdrawn or refused. This is the preferred option, and people can only avail of this prior to the issuance of a deportation order."

Minister of State for Migration Colm Brophy added: "Deportation operations are complex for all those involved but an important and necessary part of our immigration and asylum procedures.

“As ever, I would like to express my appreciation to officials from my Department and An Garda Síochána for carrying out this successful operation."

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As of September 18, 3,381 deportation orders have been signed. To date, 221 people subject to deportations have been removed by Charter this year.

Also as of September 18, there have been 1,677 people who have departed the State under various mechanisms, such as enforced deportation or voluntary return.

Voluntary return is an option open to people who have no legal status in Ireland, including those who are refused International Protection. Where this option is taken up, a deportation order is not issued in respect of that person. The voluntary return programme is not offered to people who have committed serious crimes in the State.

Further charter deportation operations will be conducted throughout 2026, the Department said on Sunday.