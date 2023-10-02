US Special Envoy to Northern Ireland Joseph Kennedy III has announced the first four members of his business delegation to Northern Ireland, which will take place later in October.

Kennedy has named Thomas P. DiNapoli, Comptroller of the State of New York, Mark Hartney, Executive Director of Breakthrough Energy Ventures, John Murphy, President and Chief Financial Officer of the Coca-Cola Company, and Tim Sweeney, President and Chief Executive Officer Liberty Mutual Insurance, as members of the upcoming business delegation.

The delegation will engage with a wide range of business owners in Northern Ireland between October 24 and 26, including employers who have started or who have grown operations over the past 25 years.

The Northern Ireland Executive Office added that the delegation will also meet established US investors who will share their experiences of success and growth in NI.

The delegation will also engage with politicians and well as exploring key tourist attractions.

The trip will highlight progress made in the 25 years since the signing of the Good Friday Agreement, and the important role US investors have made in preserving the gains of the Good Friday Agreement.

President Biden announced the delegation in April during his remarks at Ulster University in Belfast.

Excited to announce details of my upcoming trade delegation - glad to be joined by @LibertyMutual @CocaCola @Breakthrough @NYSComptroller https://t.co/6nfy2DN5ej — Joseph Kennedy III (@USEnvoyNI) September 28, 2023

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

Kennedy, who was appointed as US Special Envoy to Northern Ireland for Economic Affairs by President Biden in December 2022, has visited Northern Ireland several times since his appointment.

“I’m thrilled to be back once again," Kennedy told the press while in Belfast for the Northern Ireland Investment Summit in September.

"I’m here because the American public, the American President, and I, all of us believe in Northern Ireland.

“We believe in its future, we are committed to its future.

“And we think there’s an extraordinary story to be able to tell, and that is part of my job, that’s why President Biden asked me to serve in this role and why we’re so excited to not only participate in this conference today but be able to bring some additional American companies that are excited about the opportunities in Northern Ireland.

“And look, when it comes to politics, Northern Ireland’s not the only place that has challenging politics these days.

“We talked to some of my friends, my former colleagues in the House of Representatives in American government at the moment, about some of the challenges we’re facing.

“Politics is hard. We have to work through it.

“The people of Northern Ireland - I think this place here is ripe for investment, ripe for potential.

“Obviously that process will go as it will. We’ll support it, we hope things work out, but there’s a great story to tell here regardless.”

Meanwhile, Kennedy commended the launch of a new US Life & Health Sciences Advisory Board that aims to strengthen trade and investment opportunities between Northern Ireland’s Life & Health Sciences sector and the sector in the US.