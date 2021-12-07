Wind gusts in excess of 80mph (130km/h) are expected as Storm Barra has already caused 33,000 to be left without power, schools closed and flights and other transport canceled.

Several weather warnings are in place across Ireland, from early Tues, Dec 7, through to the evening of Wed, Dec 8, as Storm Barra hits land causing flooding, power outages and property damage. A status red warning was in place for Cork and Kerry while Clare has a similar warning for later on Tueday. Those living in counties with red warnings are advised to "stay indoors".

On Tuesday morning Storm Barra had already caused flooding in the south of Ireland while 33k homes and businesses were without power.

Cork, Kerry and Clare are expected to endure wind speeds of over 50mph / 80km/h and gusts reaching in excess of 80mph / 130km/h.

The red warnings in Cork, Kerry and Clare will end at 9pm on Tues but a status orange warning will remain in place until 6am on Wed. Orange warnings are also in place for Limerick, Waterford, Galway, Mayo, Wexford, Dublin, Louth, Wicklow and East Meath. A yellow wind warning is in place throughout Ireland until 6pm on Wed.

The chair of the State's National Emergency Coordination Group, Keith Leonard told RTE the Defence Forces and Civil Defence are on standby to assist with the response to Storm Barra across the country.

He told Morning Ireland there is "no doubt" that there will be a very significant number of trees brought down across the country today.

He advised homeowners and businesses to clear away "anything that can become a missile in high winds".

Leonard said that people need to protect themselves, by staying indoors in red warning areas and only to travel if necessary where there is an orange weather warning in place.

#StormBarra will bring strong to gale force winds & heavy rain today, southeast to south this morning, & northwesterly this evening.

Damaging gusts, coastal flooding is likely.

Snow & sleet with highs of 5 to 7 degrees.

Strong winds will continue through until Wed. pic.twitter.com/IHlgBN1Md8 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 7, 2021

Speaking on RTÉ's Morning Ireland, Garda (Police) Superintendent Liam Geraghty echoed Leonard's warnings and urged people to exercise caution. He reminded the public that people have died during similar weather events in the past.

He told RTE"The message we are trying to get out is very, very simple and very, very clear. This is a potentially dangerous weather event...

"In counties with a red warning, the message is stay at home and stay indoors. In orange warning counties, stay at home unless absolutely necessary."

Ireland's Department of Education has warned that schools in counties with red or orange warns should remain closed. Similar advice has been provided to universities and further education facilities.

Covid-19 test and vaccination centers will also remain closed in some parts of the country.

Met Éireann, Ireland's meteorological experts, have warned that disruption to travel, and the power supply are likely, along with coastal flooding. Some flights and ferry services are already being disrupted. Those planning to travel are advised to check with their service providers.