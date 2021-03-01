Live COVID-19 updates from Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

March 1 - 6,376 deaths, 332,904 confirmed cases between NI and RoI

*Editor's Note: Coronavirus updates from the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland from February 2020 - February 2021 are available here.

Update 1:50 pm EST: As of today, there have been a total of 6,376 coronavirus-related deaths and 332,904 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland inclusive.

There have been 984,667 vaccinations administered between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland inclusive so far.

Globally, there have been more than 114.30 million confirmed cases of coronavirus. There have been more than 2.53 million coronavirus-related deaths and more than 64.52 million recoveries.

Update 1:05 pm EST: There have been 687 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 220,273, according to Ireland's Department of Health. (Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 6 confirmed cases. The figure of 220,273 confirmed cases reflects this.)

111,417 tests have been completed in the Republic of Ireland over the last seven days, with a positivity rate of 4.3 percent.

Of the cases notified in the Republic of Ireland today:

352 are men and 334 are female

71% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 30 years old

240 in Dublin, 49 in Limerick, 44 in Offaly, 40 in Galway, 36 in Louth and the remaining 278 cases are spread across 19 other counties

As of 8 am today, 540 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 120 are in ICU. There have been 14 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

There have been 9,964 new cases in the Republic of Ireland for the past 14 days ending at midnight on February 28. The 14-day (ending at midnight on February 28) incidence rate per 100,000 population is 209.2. The lowest national 14-day incidence rate was on July 3, 2020 when the rate was 2.98 cases per 100,000 population. The 5-day moving average of new cases to February 28 is 684.

There has been one death reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today. This death occurred in January. There has been a total of 4,319* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland. (Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 death. The figure of 4,319 deaths reflects this.)

As of last Friday (26 February), there have been 426,070 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Ireland:

285,780 people have received their first dose

140,290 people have received their second dose

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, the Department of Health said today: "While the number of daily cases and the number of people in hospital and critical care remain high, we continue to make progress. In the last 24 hours, we have had no new admissions to critical care, the first time this has happened since St. Stephen’s Day. This is one more tangible signal of the efforts that people continue to make and how those efforts are impacting positively on the trajectory of COVID-19 in Ireland. Please stick with this over the coming weeks."

Professor Pete Lunn, Head of the Behavioural Research Unit, ESRI said today: "Data from the Public Opinion Tracking Survey Research (Amárach/Department of Health) and from the new Social Activity Measure (ESRI/Department of the Taoiseach), give insight into how people are coping with the prolonged period of restrictions. The evidence shows that while people are finding it tough going, the large majority (79%) believe that preventing the spread of COVID-19 is more important than the burden of restrictions. Just 10% disagree.

"This pattern helps to explain how measures of compliance have been rising in recent weeks and months, despite the frustrations that people feel. Just because we feel a particular way, does not mean that this feeling dictates our behaviour. Rather, the large majority of people in Ireland support the restrictions and are sticking to them, despite the frustrations.

"The data also show systematic misperceptions about socially activity. Presently, half the adult population does not meet up with anyone outside their household over a 48-hour period, with less than one quarter meeting up with three or more. Yet these more socially active people believe that they are meeting fewer people than average.

"There is a clear misperception. Most people believe that others are enjoying more of a social life than they are. Those who are in fact most socially active do not realise this. The finding is important, and we need to try to correct this misperception. When people appreciate effort being made by others, they typically become more likely to follow."

Update 12:55 pm EST: As per the recent adjustments made to the Republic of Ireland's Level 5 restrictions, the following begin to reopen from today:

Special schools at 100% capacity

Junior and senior infants, 1st and 2nd class to return to school

Final year Leaving Certificate classes to return to school

Update 12:35 pm EST: 138 individuals have tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 112,631, according to Northern Ireland's Department of Health.

To date, 829,704 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in Northern Ireland. 1,551 individuals have tested positive in the region in the last seven days.

There have been two more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Northern Ireland today, bringing the death toll in the region to 2,057. One of the newly-reported deaths occurred within the current reporting period, 10 am February 28 - 10 am March 1, while the other occurred outside of the current reporting period.

As of February 28, 558,597 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland, of which 525,400 were first doses and 33,197 were second doses.

*Editor's Note: Coronavirus updates from the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland from February 2020 - February 2021 are available here.