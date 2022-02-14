A bipartisan US Congress resolution calling on the British Government to scrap plans to grant amnesty for all Troubles-era killings is expected to pass, according to reports.

A total of 35 Congressmembers have co-sponsored the resolution that has been referred to the House Foreign Affairs Committee, which also calls for the full implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol and the prosecution of British soldiers involved in Bloody Sunday.

House Resolution 888 was introduced on January 28 and is formally titled: "Expressing the hope for justice for the victims of Bloody Sunday, one of the most tragic of days during the Troubles, on its 50th anniversary as well as acknowledging the progress made in fostering peace in Northern Ireland and on the island of Ireland in recent decades."

Bill Keating, a Democratic Congressman from Massachusetts who drafted the resolution, told the Sunday Times that it could be passed in "the next few weeks".

"Those of us in the US on both sides of the aisle feel America is part of the Good Friday agreement so we feel vested in its success," Keating told the Times.

"It is again being threatened on issues surrounding Brexit and the protocol. It was the UK that brokered the language [on] Brexit so they, in a sense, are trying to orphan their own child as this progresses."

Resolution 888 calls on the British authorities to "charge individuals who committed unjustifiable crimes on Bloody Sunday [and] opposes any attempt by the British government to implement amnesty or statute of limitation laws that would end or inhibit investigations and prosecutions of crimes committed during the Troubles, including on Bloody Sunday."

US Congress will hold a hearing on the British Government's proposals tomorrow, February 15.

A Congress committee is currently conducting an evidence gathering session to assess the British proposals, which will halt all legal avenues for Troubles-era cases, including inquests and civil actions.

"Witnesses will analyze the proposed law and examine its consequences for victims of the conflict," a spokesperson said in a statement last Wednesday.

The inquiry will hear from groups working with the injured and the relatives of Troubles victims, including Relatives for Justice, the Wave Trauma Centre, and the Committee on the Administration of Justice.

Geraldine Finucane, widow of murdered Belfast solicitor Pat Finucane, will also give evidence at the hearing.

Former senior police officer Jon Boutcher will also give evidence at the hearing. Boutcher is the head of Operation Kenova, which is investigating the activities of an alleged IRA double-agent called Stakeknife and the actions of his handlers in the security forces.

Congress's Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission - a bipartisan group devoted to promoting and defending international human rights - will hold the hearing tomorrow.

The announcement of the hearing last week coincided with the results of a Northern Ireland Police Ombudsman investigation, which found that "collusive behavior" by RUC officers was linked to 11 murders committed by the UDA in Belfast during the 1990s.

The Police Ombudsman investigated nine UDA attacks that resulted in 11 deaths, including an attack on Sean Graham's bookmakers that left five dead in 1992.

Police Ombudsman Marie Anderson said she was "deeply concerned" by several issues identified during the lengthy investigation, including the "continued, unjustifiable use by Special Branch of informants involved in serious criminality, including murder, and the passive 'turning of a blind eye' to such activities,"

The investigation also revealed that the RUC failed to inform two men that their lives were in danger.

The PSNI said in a statement that the investigation made for "uncomfortable reading".

Families of the 11 victims have demanded that those responsible for their murders be held accountable.