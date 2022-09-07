Tuesday night’s primary elections saw Irish American State Attorney General Maura Healey (51) win the Democratic nomination for Massachusetts's top job.

State Attorney General Maura Healey would become only the second female gay governor in American history, joining Oregon governor Kate Brown in that accomplishment.

She will clash with Geoff Diehl, a Donald J. Trump acolyte who as of primary day had $17,000 in the bank for his campaign, while Healey has $4.7 million and is expected to win easily.

Healey, whose grandparents came from Ireland, will likely be joined by prospective Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll making it a historic all-female governing team after November's election.

Healey has also some wonderful accomplishments in women’s basketball where she was good enough to be called for trial by the US Olympics team. She played the sport professionally in Austria after graduation from Harvard. Even now, at 51, she likes to play.

As Attorney General Healey gained a reputation for going up against former president Trump, opioid companies and the gun lobby. Massachusetts has one of the most restrictive gun laws in the United States.

She is expected to win easily. The Sun of Lowell, Mass., reports that “the attorney general will be the prohibitive favorite in the general election."

Maura Healey's website reveals her close ties to the Bay State.

”She was born at the Bethesda Naval Hospital in 1971 while her father served as a captain in the U.S. Public Health Service, and later as a civil engineer in the Environmental Protection Agency. Her maternal grandmother was determined that her grandchild be born on Massachusetts soil.

“She traveled through a snowstorm down Route 1, flew to Maryland, snuck into the delivery room wearing her nursing outfit, and placed a bag of soil from a family woodlot in Byfield below the delivery bed so that Maura could be “born” over Massachusetts. What mothers and grandmothers will do!”