The Get Out the Vote rally will feature notable Irish American politicians and musicians tonight, October 20.

Irish Americans for Biden are hosting a virtual Get Out the Vote rally in support of Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate Senator Kamala Harris tonight, October 20, at 7 pm EST.

Included in tonight’s hour-long event, which is free to register for, are Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, Representative Richard Neal, Representative Conor Lamb, Representative Mary Gay Scanlon, and actress Sarah Rafferty.

There will also be a special musical performance from Joanie Madden of Cherish the Ladies.

According to Ballotpedia, Get Out the Vote (GOTV) is a broadly inclusive term that campaigns, candidates, political parties, civic-minded institutions, and individuals use to describe a concerted effort to register voters and increase voter turnout.

On October 21, Irish Americans for Biden will host another special virtual rally for Irish Americans in Ohio. Wednesday’s event, which will start at 8 pm, will be moderated by John O’Brien, the publisher and editor of Ohio Irish American News.

Speakers for Wednesday’s event include Ohio Congressman Sherrod Brown with John Ryan (Chief of Staff, Former President of AFL/CIO); Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan; Franklin County Commissioner Johnny O'Grady; Biden/Harris Campaign Rep John McCarthy; Ohio Supreme Court Candidate Judge John O'Donnell; Irish for Biden/Harris President Stella O'Leary; Irish Immigration Attorney Fiona McEntee; Ohio Senator Bride Sweeney; Presidents Clinton and Obama Administrations Chief Health Care Advisor Chris Jennings; and Ohio Irish Democrats President John Myers.

Musical performers for Wednesday's event include Joanie Madden & Mary Coogan of Cherish the Ladies; Bruce Foley of Guaranteed Irish performing Bruce’s Joe Biden Song; Francis E. Quinn & Billy Chambers. Comedian Molly Kearney is also on the schedule.

Advance registration is required for the free Ohio Irish Americans for Biden virtual rally on October 21.

Irish Americans for Biden previously hosted a virtual rally in August which saw more than 1,000 Irish Americans come together from afar.

Another event, hosted on October 6, featured Ambassador Samantha Power and Biden for President Foreign Policy Advisor Brian McKeon discussing policy issues of importance to Irish Americans.