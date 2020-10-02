The Biden campaign is reaching out to Irish Americans, creating an event dealing with their political concerns.

The Biden campaign has announced an Irishissues forum, entitled Irish Americans for Biden Policy to Polls Rally, to be held on Tues, Oct 6, at 7pm EST.

The Good Friday Agreement, a potential future vote on a united Ireland, and the gathering storm over Brexit will be among the chief topics discussed. Co-hosts The “Irish Americans for Biden” group is urging Irish Americans to participate via Zoom.

Those participating in the forum include Ambassador Samantha Power Irish-American academic and Pulitzer Prize-winning author who served as the 28th United States Ambassador to the United Nations, from 2013 to 2017.

Power began her career as a war correspondent covering the Yugoslav Wars before embarking on an academic career. In 1998, she became the Founding Executive Director of the Carr Center for Human Rights Policy at the Harvard Kennedy School. She was a key advisor to Barack Obama on foreign policy.

Also taking part in the program is Professor Brendan O'Leary, the Lauder Professor of Political Science at the University of Pennsylvania, acknowledged as the leading academic on the issue of Northern Ireland.

He is the author, co-author, and co-editor of twenty-eight books and collections, His latest production is a three-volume study called A Treatise on Northern Ireland, published by Oxford University Press.

The third participant is long-time Biden advisor Brian McKeon, former Deputy Undersecretary of Defense in the Obama administration.

McKeon served as Deputy Assistant to the President, Executive Secretary of the National Security Council (NSC), and Chief of Staff for the National Security Council staff at the White House, he served as the Deputy National Security Advisor to the Vice President from 2009 to 2012, where he advised Vice President Biden on all national and homeland security matters.

Urging Irish Americans to take part former New York Parade Grand Marshal and leading civil rights attorney Brian O’Dwyer stated:

“Joe Biden’s election is vital to the future of Ireland, and of America. If any doubts existed in Irish America about voting for Joe Biden the scheduling of this forum should amply negate them Joe Biden proudly referred to himself as an “Irish Catholic” from Scranton during the presidential debate and already, his stance on no US trade deals with the UK if the Good Friday Agreement is broken has won him many Irish American supporters.

“At a time when both the peace in the North and the prosperity of the entire island of Ireland is threatened by the actions of the British government this forum could not have come at a more vital time.”

1,500 Irish Americans tuned in for the first Biden Irish event the Irish Pub Night and the Biden campaign will be announcing other events in the coming weeks as the election nears.