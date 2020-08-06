The number to date who have signed up the Irish Americans for Biden Virtual Rally far exceeds expectations say Biden staffers. They expect the level of support will lead to a second event that the former VP will attend.

There is a huge interest in the Irish Americans for Biden Virtual Rally among the community given Joe Biden’s Irish Catholic roots. The force is also with Joe Biden as Star Wars hero Luke Skywalker AKA Mark Hamill has signed up to head the Irish online rally for the Vice President.

Hamill and a group of Irish American politicians, musicians, and Biden family members will be present for the online rally on Thursday, August 6 at 7pm Eastern. It is not a fundraiser.

The Catholic vote is considered a vital swing-vote this election and Biden, a devout Catholic is making a major effort to secure it. Biden has always been remarkably proud of his Irish heritage so much so that The New York Times reported last week that the British government is fearful he will take Ireland’s side on key issues such as Brexit and the Irish peace process.

Hamill is a proud Irish American too, who served as International Guest of Honor at Dublin's Saint Patrick's Day parade and who was instrumental in having the latest Star Wars episode filmed partly in County Kerry.

Others involved include former US Ambassador Kevin O'Malley, former NYC Patrick's Parade Grand Marshal Brian O'Dwyer, politicians Joe Crowley and Congressman Brendan Boyle musicians Mick Moloney and Joannie. Madden Irish American Democrats head Stella O'Leary, former Ireland Fund Chairman John FitzPatrick, Glucksman Ireland House Advisory Board Chairman Ted Smyth, and many more.

Biden paid an emotional visit to Ireland as vice president and has promised if elected he will return on one of his first trips.

