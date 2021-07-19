Eric Adams, who recently won the Democratic primary to become the mayoral candidate for this year’s election in New York City, attended an event hosted by Irish Americans for Biden this weekend.

“I served with some of the greatest men and women in the police department, who were proud of their Irish heritage. I have come here tonight to say, this is your city,” Adams said at the event, according to the Irish Times.

The presumptive next New York mayor @ericadamsfornyc dropped in to Irish-American Democrats celebration last night in New York #IrishAmerica pic.twitter.com/V0AgpxJLJW — Suzanne Lynch (@suzannelynch1) July 18, 2021

Read more Crime and increased violence best tackled by Eric Adams in NYC mayoral race

In June, IrishCentral formally endorsed Adams to be the Democrat candidate and New York City's next mayor.

Adams, the current Brooklyn Borough President who served with the NYPD for more than two decades, told the Irish Times that he visited Ireland in 2008 with his family and said he hopes to return.

Last year, Adams was in attendance at the St. Pat’s For All parade in Queens:

Happy #StPatsForAll Parade! For more than 20 years, this inclusive celebration of #StPatricksDay and Irish culture has reflected the great spirit of Sunnyside and Woodside. pic.twitter.com/VWul0QJx58 — Eric Adams (@ericadamsfornyc) March 1, 2020

The Irish Americans for Biden committee, which helped rally the Irish American vote ahead of the 2020 US Presidential election last November, hosted the July 17 event which celebrated the appointment of John McCarthy, the Vice President of the Irish American Democrats group, as a special advisor to President Biden.

Saturday's event was hosted by Irish businessman John Fitzpatrick at his Fitzpatrick Grand Central hotel in Manhattan. On hand were Stella O'Leary, the President of Irish American Democrats, Emer Rocke, Ireland's deputy ambassador to the US, Caitríona Fottrell, the president of the Ireland Funds, and Kieran McLoughlin of VentureWave Capital, among others.

The Irish Times describes Adams as the "presumptive" next mayor of New York City - the city's mayoral election will take place on November 2.

Read more Irish Americans for Biden pay tribute to Irish role in electing new president