Wait, this isn’t the Brexit that I voted for! That's the new and unintentionally funny catchphrase being voiced by outraged Brits across the internet.

Another classic, "When I said "stop the flow" I meant of other people, not me!"

When I said "Blue Passports," I didn’t mean the stuck in an endless line in Europe "passport blues."

Or how about, "When I said "take back control" I meant the UK, not the European Union!"

Absolutely disgusting service at Schiphol airport. 55 minutes we have been stood in the immigration queue. This isn’t the Brexit I voted for. pic.twitter.com/QcSne9d4qW — Colin Browning (@ColinBrowning14) February 13, 2020

The Germans have a word for this: schadenfreude. It literally means “harm joy,” and it is used to mean taking great pleasure in the misfortunes of someone else.

The British (and let's be specific here, mostly the English) know and even use the word and they indulged in more than once in the EU Parliament as their interminable "we're leaving" tour dragged on for years.

But now the shoe is on the other foot (where it was always destined to find itself) and the cold light of geographical, political and economic isolation is beginning to dawn.

So far, they don't really like what they're seeing.

The queue now for "UK passports" at Schiphol Airport. Reminds me of "this is not the Brexit I voted for". Oh, the irony... pic.twitter.com/38wHPC8bpF — Sandor Kruk (@kruksandor) February 19, 2020

For the EU, it's a relief of course. A key resister to deeper EU integration and reform, the UK's endless Brexit dumbshow took up time and attention that can now be better used elsewhere.

But taking down the welcome sign in the UK will mean fewer non-British people opting to live or work there, which will, in turn, be felt by employers, which will, in turn, be felt by the economy, which will, in turn, be felt by the poor and then reflected at the polls.

Now is not the winter of their discontent but they are catching little sneak previews and so far they're not liking what they see.

I voted for Brexit, but not to be treated like a foreigner by the EU!

What do you mean I now have to apply for a visa to work in 27 mainland EU countries? Since when?

Burned your toast? Tripped on the living room carpet? Stubbed your toe? Now you have a handy false victimhood catchphrase: This is not the Brexit I voted for!

Each time you catch someone who wanted out of the EU losing their cool over the consequences of leaving the EU, you know what to say.

