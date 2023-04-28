US President Joe Biden momentarily struggled to remember his recent Irish visit during a Take Your Child to Work event at the White House on Thursday, April 27.

Biden, fielding questions from a number of children during the event on Thursday, was asked what was the last country he traveled to.

"The last country I’ve traveled — I’m thinking what’s the last one I was in.

"I’ve been to 89, I met with 89 heads of state so far. So, I’m trying to think.

"What was the last — where was the last place I was? It’s hard to keep track."

A child in the crowd then interjects: "Ireland!"

Biden, bemused, replied: "Yeah, you’re right. Ireland. That’s where it was. How’d you know that?"

The child said: "I’m going to Ireland, too."

"Oh, you’re kidding me?" Biden said. "All right, man."



"I’m visiting my nan and grandad," the child added.

(Skip to 15:14 to see Biden's question on Ireland:)

Biden, who has just announced his campaign to seek a second term as President, visited Ireland between April 11-14.

The President traveled to his ancestral homeland in Louth and Mayo and also met with Irish President Michael D. Higgins at Áras an Uachtaráin. He also made history by becoming just the fourth US President to address the Oireachtas.

Biden went viral during his three-day Irish visit after confusing the All Blacks rugby team with the Black and Tans, who inspired terror during the Irish War of Independence.

He later went viral among US audiences after shouting "Mayo for Sam" at the end of his speech in Ballina.

The comment, which is a reference to Mayo's never-ending search for the Sam Maguire Cup in Gaelic football, caused confusion among American viewers, with some hilariously claiming that Biden was making a subtle reference to surface-to-air missiles in his homecoming speech.