US President Joe Biden announced today, Tuesday, April 25, that he will be seeking re-election in 2024.

"Let's finish the job," Biden, 80, said in his three-minute video launching his campaign for re-election with Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday morning.

Biden had been dropping hints about seeking re-election in 2024; he told reporters at Ireland West Airport in Co Mayo on April 14: "We'll announce it relatively soon, but the trip here reinforced my sense of optimism of what can be done."

He added: "I told you, my plan is to run again."

Speaking before leaving Knock Airport, Joe Biden said that he has decided to run for a second term and will announce his campaign "relatively soon". He said his trip to Ireland has reinforced his sense of optimism about what can be done | https://t.co/HJ1ePsPYZy pic.twitter.com/wjwQzDvmou — RTÉ News (@rtenews) April 14, 2023

As an incumbent, it was widely expected that Biden, 80, would seek re-election, especially in the absence of another major Democratic contender.

Biden, whose approval ratings sat around 42% on Tuesday, now joins Robert F. Kennedy, Jr and Marianne Williamson as candidates officially seeking the 2024 Democratic presidential nomination, which will be confirmed at the party's national convention in Chicago in August next year.

Across the aisle, Donald Trump, Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy, Larry Elder, and Asa Hutchinson have announced that they are seeking the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, which will be confirmed at the party's national convention in Milwaukee in July 2024.

Biden's announcement on Tuesday makes the possibility of a rematch against Trump, who is expected to visit his golf resort in Co Clare early next month, even more likely.