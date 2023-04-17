When US President ended his Ballina homecoming by declaring "Mayo for Sam" - a humorous reference to Mayo's 72-year wait to win the All Ireland Football Championship - little did he know that he would incite a string of bizarre right-wing conspiracy theories.

Understandably, perhaps, Americans with no Irish connection were confused by this apparently strange way to finish a speech and were probably even more surprised by the raucous cheers it was greeted with.

But that does not explain the ludicrously whacky theories that have surfaced since Biden's Ballina homecoming on Friday night.

One woman claimed that "Mayo for Sam" is code for "fighting the Brits," showcasing Biden's hypocrisy for attempting to "disarm USA patriots."

"So Joe Biden says Mayo for SAM and the crowd in Ireland goes wild because they know it’s code for 'Fighting The Brits' meanwhile he’s trying to disarm USA patriots. So weird, no?" the woman wrote on Twitter.

She later claimed that Sam was a reference to surface-to-air missiles.

Another Twitter user claimed that "Mayo for Sam" had a value of 738 in Gematria - a practice of assigning a numerical value to a name or phrase. The number 738 in Gematria corresponds to the word "devil", leading the Twitter user to claim that Biden's statement had satanic undertones.

Others simply misheard what Biden said and were confused about the fact that he thought someone named Sam needed mail.

Many others who did not understand the context of what Biden said claimed that the cheering crowd were "paid actors" because they clapped along to what they perceived to be Biden's nonsense.